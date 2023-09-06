Secure Fob Launches Revolutionary Vehicle Theft Protection Solution in North American Markets
Secure Fob revolutionizes vehicle safety with its easy-to-install, motion-sensitive chip, designed to combat the rising epidemic of relay car thefts
Consumers, insurance companies, law enforcement and car dealerships has been pleading for a product like Secure Fob,”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Channing, Chief Executive Officer, proudly announces the North American launch of Secure Fob, an innovative and unique solution to the growing problem of relay vehicle theft. With vehicle thefts reaching record levels in many areas, Secure Fob provides a much-needed solution that goes beyond traditional products.
— Patrick Channing
The Secure Fob system is a state-of-the-art chip that is easily placed over the battery in any vehicle key fob. It's designed to disable the fob’s battery 3 minutes after the last movement, disconnecting the power to the fob and preventing a relay signal to the vehicle. Power automatically restores when the device detects motion of any kind, making it a convenient, one-time installation solution for vehicle owners.
Unlike conventional theft prevention methods that often involve using cumbersome bags or boxes, or hardwiring into the vehicle, Secure Fob offers a simple, non-intrusive, user-friendly approach.
"Consumers, insurance companies, law enforcement and car dealerships has been pleading for a product like Secure Fob," says Channing. "With the growing epidemic of relay theft in large cities, traditional methods simply fall short. Secure Fob fills that gap by providing an effective, easy-to-install solution that doesn't disrupt the daily lives of vehicle owners which is most important to us."
Designed, developed, manufactured, and tested in Europe, the product is built strong to withstand the wear and tear of daily use and will always keep your vehicle safe. For additional details, please visit www.secure-fob.com.
About Secure Fob:
Secure Fob is an innovative company focused on theft protection for vehicles with keyless systems. The company is committed to offering premium quality products that provide an unparalleled level of security and convenience.
With its unique design and unmatched effectiveness, Secure Fob is setting new standards in theft prevention, offering peace of mind to vehicle owners across North America.
