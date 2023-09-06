Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Projected Growth to Reach USD 7.5 Bn by 2027 | Transparency Market Research
Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market
Urinary tract infection treatment market is driven by rise in the awareness about urinary tract infection among womenWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research provides you global research analysis on “Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Market during the forecast period 2019–2027.
The Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market accounted to USD 5.9 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3 % during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to USD 7.5 Billion by 2027.
Urinary tract infection (UTI) is one of the most prevalent health issues in most people. UTI is more common in women as compared to men, as women face health complications such as menopause, pregnancy, and certain side effects of birth control measures. However, on a global level, the urinary tract infection treatment market is challenged, as individuals are hesitant to consult doctors and healthcare providers for appropriate diagnosis.
One of the chronic conditions affecting the bladder, urethra, ureter, and kidneys is urinary tract infection (UTI). The majority of bacteria that cause UTIs are likely to become more resistant to antibiotics as a result of overuse and excessive drug use. The likelihood of UTI will likely rise as a result in the near future.
According to the Pharmacotherapy Self-Assessment Program: Hematology/Oncology, 10% of women in the United States experience one or more episodes of symptomatic UTI each year. Approximately 60% of women in the country experience symptomatic UTI throughout their lifetime
𝗨𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 – 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲
Uncomplicated UTI
Complicated UTI
𝗗𝗿𝘂𝗴 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀
Quinolones
Beta-lactams
Macrolides
Aminoglycosides
Others
𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗻
Coli
Pseudomonas aeruginosa
Enterococcus spp
pneumoniae
aureus
Others
𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
Hospital-acquired UTI
Community-acquired UTI
𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿
Female
Male
𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗨𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀: 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀
Global Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. The North American region includes countries that results in the growth of the global urine tract infection therapeutic market. The North American market is anticipating a significant increase in investment in research & development of treatment goods and diagnostics that will aid in the global expansion of the urinary tract infection (UTI) industry. Because of the expanding prevalence of Urinary infections and renal issues among the populations of this region, the United States has a growing global market share.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Allergan
Bayer AG
Pfizer, Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Janssen Global Services, LLC
Lupin Ltd.
Merck & Co., Inc
(Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp)
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
Almirall, S.A
