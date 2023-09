Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Projected Growth to Reach USD 7.5 Bn by 2027 | Transparency Market Research

Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market

Urinary tract infection treatment market is driven by rise in the awareness about urinary tract infection among women

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Transparency Market Research provides you global research analysis on โ€œ Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market โ€ and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Market during the forecast period 2019โ€“2027.The Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market accounted to USD 5.9 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3 % during the forecast period 2019 โ€“ 2027, to account to USD 7.5 Billion by 2027.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐š ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ โ€“ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=72872 Urinary tract infection (UTI) is one of the most prevalent health issues in most people. UTI is more common in women as compared to men, as women face health complications such as menopause, pregnancy, and certain side effects of birth control measures. However, on a global level, the urinary tract infection treatment market is challenged, as individuals are hesitant to consult doctors and healthcare providers for appropriate diagnosis.One of the chronic conditions affecting the bladder, urethra, ureter, and kidneys is urinary tract infection (UTI). The majority of bacteria that cause UTIs are likely to become more resistant to antibiotics as a result of overuse and excessive drug use. The likelihood of UTI will likely rise as a result in the near future.According to the Pharmacotherapy Self-Assessment Program: Hematology/Oncology, 10% of women in the United States experience one or more episodes of symptomatic UTI each year. Approximately 60% of women in the country experience symptomatic UTI throughout their lifetime๐—จ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ โ€“ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒUncomplicated UTIComplicated UTI๐——๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ด ๐—–๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜€QuinolonesBeta-lactamsMacrolidesAminoglycosidesOthers๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ต๐—ผ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ปColiPseudomonas aeruginosaEnterococcus spppneumoniaeaureusOthers๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ปHospital-acquired UTICommunity-acquired UTI๐—š๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฟFemaleMale๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฏ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—นRetail PharmaciesHospital PharmaciesOnline Pharmacies๐„๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฏ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฎ๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=72872 ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—จ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜€: ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€Global Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. The North American region includes countries that results in the growth of the global urine tract infection therapeutic market. The North American market is anticipating a significant increase in investment in research & development of treatment goods and diagnostics that will aid in the global expansion of the urinary tract infection (UTI) industry. Because of the expanding prevalence of Urinary infections and renal issues among the populations of this region, the United States has a growing global market share.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐•๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐'๐ž๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ซ๐›๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

Allergan
Bayer AG
Pfizer, Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Janssen Global Services, LLC
Lupin Ltd.
Merck & Co., Inc(Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp)
Dr. Reddyโ€™s Laboratories Ltd.
Almirall, S.A