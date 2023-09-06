Dela Rosa: Co-sponsorship speech P.S. Resolution No. 770

PHILIPPINES, September 6 - Press Release

September 6, 2023 CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH P.S. RESOLUTION NO. 770

SINCERE CONDOLENCES OF THE SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES

ON THE DEATH OF MIGUEL ''MIKE'' CASTRO ENRIQUEZ Mr. President, today, it has been a few days since the passing of a legendary figure in newscasting, journalism, and mass communications. More than anything else, I express my condolences to the bereaved family, loved ones, and colleagues of Mike Enriquez. I am humbly standing before you today to co-sponsor Proposed Senate Resolution No. 770, expressing the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate on the death of Miguel "Mike" Castro Enriquez. Throughout all the manifestations and speeches we will hear today, we will see in volume the value Mike Enriquez shared with all Filipinos. Many children grew up with fond memories of their childhood afternoons coming to know his voice and figure, and not to mention his iconic line, "EXCUSE ME PO!" Even my family knows his booming voice of authority and credibility. But behind the icon, Mr. President, was a man of excellence, integrity, and love for what he did. Mike Enriquez was also a loving son to his family, his mother, whom he dearly loved, and his wife, whom he genuinely cherished till the end. It is an understatement to say that he has been through it all. I am sure that he was ridiculed at times and experienced suffering from life's daily challenges, whether at work or in health-related terms. Still, he managed to push through it all because he possessed a trait that all great human beings share: the humility to live by their principles, and the endurance to never give up on them. His life reminded me of a quote from Calvin Coolidge: "No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the reward for what he gave." Mike never focused on the prize, he was always focused on what is right and true. Ika nga, hinding hindi niya tinantanan ang kahit sino, makapagbigay lamang ng serbisyong totoo. That's what he gave us all, what his whole life was all about. Sa mga masasamang loob, kung inaakala ninyo na sa pagpanaw ng imbestigador ng bayan ay makababalik na naman kayo sa inyong mga dating gawi, nagkakamali kayo. In the words of Sir Mike: Hindi namin kayo tatantanan! Maraming salamat, Mike. Your life's work and dedication will always be embedded in the lives of every [Filipino.] Makakaasa ka na gagawin namin ang aming buong makakaya upang mapagpatuloy ang inyong nasimulan. Itaga mo sa Bato. Thank you, Mr. President.