PRIB: Senate expresses sympathy on the passing of Mike Enriquez

Senate expresses sympathy on the passing of Mike Enriquez

The Senate adopted a resolution expressing its condolences on the passing of veteran broadcast journalist Miguel "Mike" Castro Enriquez, during the plenary session Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Members of the Upper Chamber unanimously adopted Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 770 (Adopted Resolution No. 88), introduced by Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, taking into consideration SRNs 774, 775, and 781, which honor Enriquez for his contributions to Philippine journalism and mass communications.

Enriquez, who passed away on August 29, 2023, at the age of 71, joined the broadcast industry in 1969 and became one of the most trusted news personalities and pillars of Philippine broadcasting, serving the Filipino people for 54 years.

"His passing is a great loss to the Filipino nation, as well as to the journalism profession and broadcasting industry, which are currently grappling with disinformation, fake news, and other adverse impacts of the digital media age," Estrada said.

According to Estrada, Enriquez's outstanding career, body of work, professionalism, and unassailable integrity should serve as inspiration for mass media practitioners and the younger generation to pursue excellence and hone their craft with purpose and passion.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, in his sponsorship speech, stated that the chamber is not only expressing profound sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Enriquez but also celebrating his well-lived life, full of passion and inspiration for legions of young journalists.

"His journey as a broadcaster is a lesson in credibility, masterful broadcasting, and a passion for the truth. He was a fearless broadcaster with an unparalleled commitment to independent, impartial, and accurate news," Villanueva added.

Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, in honoring the late broadcaster, said his passing is a great loss to the nation and to the millions of Filipino people who made Enriquez part of their daily lives.

Sen. Sonny Angara described Enriquez as a great statesman, acknowledging the latter's contribution in articulating the hopes, frustrations, and fears of every Filipino.

"Mike lives on in the journalists he mentored, the truth-tellers he inspired--those who will carry the torch to shed light on the truth, and not let lies thrive while democracy fades in darkness," Angara said.

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, as well as Senators Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Cynthia Villar, Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, Grace Poe, Raffy Tulfo, Robin Padilla, Pia Cayetano, and Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, delivered their respective speeches honoring Enriquez.

All members of the chamber were made co-authors of SRN 770.