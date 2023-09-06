Submit Release
Leaders affirm coordination to deepen Việt Nam-RoK comprehensive strategic partnership

VIETNAM, September 6 - JAKARTA — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol have affirmed their commitments to continue close coordination to develop the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in a more profound and comprehensive manner, contributing positively to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

At their meeting on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday, the two leaders agreed to enhance the exchange of delegations at all levels, and make greater efforts to promote bilateral trade, investment, and education cooperation.

PM Chính expressed his delight at the rapid and practical development of the bilateral relationship since it was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2022.

He also highlighted the success of President Yoon's State visit to Việt Nam in June this year, which left a deep impression on Vietnamese leaders and people.

For his part, President Yoon stated that Việt Nam is a key partner of the RoK in the implementation of its Indo-Pacific Strategy.

He highly appreciated the close cooperation between the two sides in carrying out the results of his Việt Nam visit, including an action plan on the deployment of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

The President took this occasion to thank the Vietnamese Government for its attention and favourable conditions provided to RoK enterprises investing and doing business in Việt Nam. — VNS

