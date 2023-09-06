Pia on the late broadcast icon, Mr. Mike Enriquez: "Always professional, always professional, always respectful

Pia on the late broadcast icon, Mr. Mike Enriquez: "Always professional, always respectful

Transcript of the co-sponsorship speech of Senator Pia S. Cayetano

Resolution expressing the Senate's condolences on the passing of Mike Enriquez

Thank you, Mr. President. I just want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family.

As a very young senator and very new in politics, Mike Enriquez really was a beacon of hope for a new politician like me, because he was very professional and very kind. Wala pa pong internet, well may internet naman pero hindi pa active ang social media when I was a new politician. So yung inaabangan talaga ng mga tao is kung ano yung mga balita ng iba't ibang talk show hosts, and of course, sa news sa radyo at sa TV.

But I have to say, Mr President, like many of our colleagues have stated today about Mike Enriquez, [he was] always professional, always respectful. Yun bang gusto niyong mapakinggan din ng anak mo. Yun bang kung mangarap din pumasok sa larangan ng media ang anak mo, yun ang mga klase ng taong gusto mong makita nila at makilala nila.

So he is a great loss to the country but I always want the family to know that this person had an impact in the lives of many, not just media personalities, but also politicians like us, and that includes myself and my brother, Alan Cayetano.

Condolences to the family.