Rachel Sherman Awarded FBR's Franchise Rock Star in Women-Owned Category
TSS Photography Franchise Owner Rachel Sherman's Success Sets High Bar for Female EmpowermentFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review's Franchise Rock Star Awards recognizes the exceptional achievements of franchisees across the country. Among the elite 77 franchisees celebrated for their standout performance, Rachel Sherman of TSS Photography emerged as a beacon in the Women-Owned category.
Rachel's journey from an Art Institutes' photography graduate to the esteemed owner of TSS Photography in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is nothing short of inspiring. Today, she not only holds the title of the top-performing female business owner within the TSS network but also stands as the highest-performing franchisee overall, boasting sales that surpass her closest competitors by more than double.
In 2017, after buying the TSS Photography studio she once worked at, Sherman drove the business to new heights. Under her leadership, photo lab sales soared by 23% in 2022. Moreover, she was celebrated as one of Franchise Business Review’s “Most Powerful Women of Franchising” in 2021 and named a “Woman of Influence” by the Parkland Chamber of Commerce.
While TSS Photography is renowned for capturing moments at school functions, sports events, and more, Rachel credits her success to the unwavering support from the TSS family. Fellow franchisees have often been a source of advice, equipment, or even business strategy discussions. Furthermore, TSS Photography's constant advancements in technology have been instrumental in her studio's growth.
Rachel's legacy is not just her own success, but her commitment to empowering future entrepreneurs, especially women. A firm believer in hard work and independence, she encourages all, especially women, to reach for their dreams. Her advice to potential franchisees? "The biggest thing in business ownership is that you need a support network, whether it’s your family, friends, or the franchise. With TSS Photography, you have comprehensive training and ongoing support from the brand—with as much or as little help as you want—plus the close-knit network of other franchisees in the system. There is always an opportunity to grow. We do school pictures, youth sports, professional headshots, and special events. I love it all!"
For those interested in joining the TSS Photography franchise journey, reach out at tssfranchisebusiness.com, email James.Calabrese@candid.com, or dial 800-336-4550 ext. 114.
