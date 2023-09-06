Full-service education consulting firm, InAmerica Education, celebrates 10 years of business

InAmerica Education, a consulting firm offering comprehensive and personalized services for K-12, undergraduate, and graduate students, celebrates a 10 year milestone.

New York, New York, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York-based consulting firm, InAmerica Education, celebrates 10 years of providing students with full-service educational resources for achieving their goals. Since they opened in 2013, InAmerica Education has built a wide portfolio of services for prospective families or students hoping to transform their educational experience.

Senior College Admissions Consultant Joshua Mauro believes InAmerica Education has become successful because of the company’s decision to be a full-service provider. Most education consulting firms focus solely on things like admissions and tutoring services without thinking to widen their offerings. InAmerica Education decided to take this path because the founders felt that it would allow students around the globe to experience the best American education has to offer.

InAmerica Education provides four main educational consulting services and products: Application Consulting, Academic Enrichment Programs, Customized Educational Projects and also a New York based boarding programme. All of these services are available for students in K-12, undergraduate, and graduate programs.

Application Consulting can be done for private or public institutions that a student is hoping to be accepted into. InAmerica Education’s team will work closely with a student and their family to learn what subjects they are interested in and what must be done to ensure their application is successful. Throughout the entire process, the company keeps all parties informed by communicating often.

Academic Enrichment Programs offered by InAmerica Education vary greatly depending on a student’s goals. Students can find many kinds of tutoring, internships to prepare them for the workplace, and educational summer camps and individualized research projects.

Tutoring can be done virtually or on-site and InAmerica Education has many in-house experts that cover a wide range of topics. The company’s internships are great opportunities for students to develop their skills in real-world situations.

InAmerica Education works directly with the companies where they are done, ensuring that students and parents are kept in the loop about requirements and eligibility. Summer camps are perfect for young children to socialize with peers and build skills in certain topics. InAmerica Education also offers events aimed at older students who may want to prepare for their college or graduate school transitions.

InAmerica Education can also advise international students on how to secure room and board in the New York City area. Through Home Overseas, a sub company of InAmerica Education, students from abroad can find homestay and other boarding options that provide them with a safe and enjoyable home during their studies.

By matching one of the company’s 100 faculty members with a student, they can create Customized Educational Projects to publish. This gives students a mentor who is experienced in the same field and can possibly provide letters of recommendation and relevant advice.

“InAmerica Education believes that every student is different. We feel that they deserve individualized support to realize their educational goals, so that’s exactly what we provide.While we provide admission assistance for getting into school, we ultimately want our students to have a clear sense of self and well defined goals so they can actualize who they hope they become,” Mauro.

