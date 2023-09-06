Lynden companies provide aid to Hawaii after wildfires

Transportation and logistics support, fundraising efforts provided by Lynden

Anchorage, AK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynden Logistics and Aloha Marine Lines have served the Hawaiian Islands for over three decades, and many Lynden employees and customers call the islands home. “Like many others we watched with great sadness as the devastating wildfires spread and impacted thousands of people in Hawaii,” said Chris Palmer, Director of the Hawaii Trade Lane for Lynden Logistics. “Luckily none of our employees or facilities were affected, however several customers lost retail stores and homes. We knew we had to do something to help.”

Lynden Logistics and Aloha Marine Lines employees quickly mobilized to raise funds for the impacted communities through the Hawaii Red Cross. The companies pledged to match the first $10,000 in donations. In just days, the campaign exceeded the $10,000 goal and has grown to over $35,000 in total contributions.

Lynden Air Cargo supported the relief efforts from the air, flying six priority missions in response to the Maui wildfires. Using two Hercules aircraft, two flights originated on the mainland and four shuttles were completed between Oahu and Maui. The planes carried satellite and command center equipment, search and rescue supplies and mobile cell towers.

“Maui has a weight restriction of 500,000 pounds for the airport which limits the larger widebody aircraft from operating there,” explained Dan Marshall, Senior Commercial Operations Manager for Lynden Air Cargo. “Our Herc was a perfect fit to shuttle the loads delivered to Honolulu from the mainland on the widebody aircraft, as well as handling two loads from the mainland.”



Lynden Logistics is partnering with Dole Food Company, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Red Cross to coordinate ocean shipments of food and supplies from Los Angeles to Honolulu during the crisis. The shipments continue with Lynden’s Seattle Service Center employees monitoring FEMA shipping needs each day.

“As we continue to witness the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that swept through Maui, we want to express our gratitude to our employees and customers who have helped the affected communities,” says Stuart Nakayama, Lynden Logistics President. “We hope to make a difference in the lives of those who are struggling to piece their lives back together. Together, we can help Maui rebuild, recover and thrive once again.”



Lynden Logistics and Aloha Marine Lines are part of the Lynden family of companies. Lynden provides transportation and logistics solutions in Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and around the world. Extensive multi-modal capabilities allow customers to optimize time and money by shipping via air, land or sea, or in any combination. For more than a century, Lynden has been helping customers get the job done. To learn more, visit www.lynden.com or follow our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Attachments

Ryan Dixon Lynden (206) 439-1266 rdixon@lynden.com