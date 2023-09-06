ThriftBooks® Ranks No. 1 in Newsweek’s Best Customer Service 2024 Award

The Largest Online Independent Used Book Seller Secures its Prestigious Spot on The List For The Sixth Consecutive Year

SEATTLE, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks Global, LLC , the world’s largest online independent used bookseller ranked No. 1 among top Online Retail Booksellers for Newsweek America’s Best Customer Service 2024 Awards. This recognition further solidifies ThriftBooks’ unmatched reputation within the online bookseller category and its ongoing commitment to customers.



“At ThriftBooks, we’re obsessed with customer joy and consistently embrace the latest technologies to provide exceptional experiences for them,” said Barbara Hagen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ThriftBooks. “We continue to deliver high-quality, low-cost books and outstanding service. This recognition – leading the bookseller category – fuels our passion to continue delighting customers.”

Since the inaugural list in 2019, ThriftBooks has secured consecutive spots within the annual ranking, landing the brand in the company of such notable category leaders as Publix, Southwest Airlines, and Chick-fil-A. This year ThriftBooks scored 90.26 and moved up in ranking from last year.

“Companies that deliver consistent, friendly, helpful experiences create loyal customers,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek. “Newsweek and global market research and consumer data firm Statista are proud to introduce ‘America’s Best Customer Service 2024,’ shining a spotlight on companies that provide an exceptional level of support to their shoppers.”

The 2024 America’s Best Customer Service rankings were identified from the results of an independent survey of more than 30,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Customers evaluated several brands: in total over 200,000 evaluations were collected. The awarded brands each received on average 100 evaluations from customers. For additional information on the 2024 America’s Best Customer Service rankings, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings .

