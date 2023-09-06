Peapack Private Hires James T. Foti, Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

BEDMINSTER, NJ, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, are proud to announce that James T. Foti has joined a team of commercial bankers that have recently been hired by Peapack Private to build the Company’s presence with its core competencies across commercial banking, investment banking and wealth management. James, Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker, will expand the Bank’s footprint with a focus on serving private equity funds, family offices, and closely held middle market businesses.

With 15 years of financial services experience, Foti previously served as First Vice President, Corporate Banking, at Valley National Bank (formerly Bank Leumi USA) in New York, NY, where he was responsible for securing new banking relationships with companies that have in excess of $150 million in revenues. Prior to that, James served as Vice President, Relationship Manager, covering the Southeast Middle Market at Bank Leumi USA in Miami, FL.

Mr. Foti holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Albany, and is a Graduate of the School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.7 billion as of June 30, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

Attachment