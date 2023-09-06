XEV Unveils Latest YOYO Model at IAA Mobility, Set to be Available in Q4
As a fashionable mini electric car designed to meet the demands of urban travel, YOYO combines technology, aesthetics and practicality. Its futuristic design includes features like Anti-pinch frameless windows, three-dimensional LED light clusters, and a panoramic glass roof. With the 10.25-inch high-definition smart screen (carplay& androidauto), and the integration of remote control functions through a mobile APP, allowing users to regulate the air conditioner, lift the windows, unlock the car, and check the battery status, YOYO is your ideal companion for urban travel.
With a full electrical power range of 150 km and a top speed of 80 km/h, YOYO offers precise and agile handling, making it a perfect choice to explore in the city. Additionally, thanks to XEV’s unique lightweight battery swapping system, YOYO can complete a battery swap in just 3 minutes, ensuring users to continue their journey without interruption.
XEV has partnered with ENI, an European energy giant, to deploy and operate battery swapping networks across Europe, allowing users to charge at the ENI gas stations. Leveraging ENI's network, XEV has already established over 30 stations in five cities in Italy, including Rome, Milan, Florence, Turin and Bologne, proving to be highly popular among users. With the launch of YOYO in Italy, Germany, France, Spain and other countries, XEV's battery swapping network will also be expanding concurrently, providing users with a more convenient urban travel experience.
At this year’s IAA Mobility, XEV officially introduced the Xpression personalized service, offering 42 different YOYO blade designs for customization. XEV has also partnered with the New York based online art platform UAAD to continually provide innovative and engaging design options for users, making urban travel more creative and enjoyable.
Contacts
XEV Global
Benjamin Lu
xev-PR@xev-global.com
Source: XEV