TC Latin America Partners and REI, integrate as "Industrial Gate," to lead the nearshoring boom in Mexico

Mexico (ANTARA/Business Wire)- TC Latin America Partners "TC" and Real Estate Investments "REI" announce their vertical integration in Mexico under the new brand "Industrial Gate," consolidating their strategic alliance to capitalize on opportunities in the growing industrial market in Mexico, driven by nearshoring.









Since 2021, TC and REI have collaborated on the development and operation of industrial facilities in Mexico. This integration represents a pivotal milestone in optimizing their capabilities and effectively responding to positive market dynamics.





In the first five months of 2023, investments related to business relocation in Mexico surpassed the total recorded in 2022 by 38%, reaching $26 billion dollars. According to the Nearshoring Observatory by Datamétrica-Aporta, the construction of industrial parks and warehouses ranked third in terms of the highest committed investment amounts as of May 2023. This is attributed to the high demand for industrial spaces driven by companies seeking to relocate their production, encountering a significant shortage of available spaces.





The "Industrial Gate" strategy is focused on acquiring and developing Class A industrial properties, specializing in built-to-suit asset development. REI brings its operational and development expertise to TC's team in Mexico, along with extensive market knowledge. Notably, excellence is emphasized in all stages of the process, from development to asset disposition, leveraging TC's experience as an institutional asset manager.





Since their first joint investment in 2021, "Industrial Gate Escobedo," an industrial park located in Monterrey, notable synergies have been cultivated within the teams. As of the third quarter of 2023, the portfolio comprises 10 industrial buildings with 3.4 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), housing tenants such as Foxconn, DHL, and Forvia; additionally, the portfolio has a land reserve with the potential to develop approximately 1.5 million square feet of additional GLA.





The integration of TC and REI as "Industrial Gate" marks a significant milestone in Mexico's industrial landscape. Together, they will be able to seize the market opportunity generated by nearshoring, establishing a differentiated strategy focused on meeting the needs of tenants and investors.

















Contacts

Jeimy De los Santos

contenido@labya.com

+1.809.712.5123

LABYA | Consultoría Estratégica













Source: TC Latin America Partners