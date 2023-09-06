Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP and Carmel, Milazzo & Feil, LLP to Combine as Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (SRFC)

The joining of the two firms will establish SRFC as one of the largest, most experienced securities law firms in the United States

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP (“SRF”) and Carmel, Milazzo & Feil, LLP (“CMF”) are pleased to announce that the two firms will combine to form Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“SRFC”), a full-service law firm known for its nationally recognized securities and litigation practices, effective October 1, 2023.



The combination of the two organizations will result in a law firm of over 60 attorneys with offices in New York City, Long Island, California and Florida. It firmly establishes SRFC’s place as one of the leading securities firms in the United States, further increasing its market share of representing publicly traded companies. It will now boast one of the largest rosters of securities lawyers in the country across mid-sized law firms. Prior to starting Carmel, Milazzo & Feil, Ross Carmel and Chris Milazzo were former long-term members of the Sichenzia Ross Ference team.

SRF is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and has long been recognized for representing issuers and underwriters in transactions spanning initial public offerings, secondary public offerings, registered direct offerings and private placements. The firm also has a renowned practice representing broker-dealers, registered persons, public and private corporations and their officers and directors in SEC, FINRA and state securities investigations, enforcement proceedings, litigations and arbitrations. It currently represents a multitude of public companies traded on the NYSE, NASDAQ and the OTC Market, as well as numerous FINRA member broker-dealers.

“We are excited for these two firms to come together and establish one prominent, deeply experienced securities and litigation practice,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel. “The strength of SRFC is its team that now grows, especially in key parts of the country, providing added depth of knowledge and overall support for our diverse roster of clients.”

Michael Ference, also a founding partner of SRFC and chair of its executive committee added, “this combination further cements the firm’s long-term and continued place as a leader in our industry, while at the same time maintaining our culture and entrepreneurial spirit that has helped us grow and thrive since SRF’s inception. We excitedly welcome Ross and the CMF team to the SRFC family and legacy.”

CMF is one of the most active and dynamic securities law firms in the United States, representing underwriters and issuers in both public and private offerings. As a premier destination for issuers and underwriters seeking comprehensive legal support in navigating the complexities of securities transactions, CMF boasts an impressive portfolio of successful offerings across a myriad of industries. From IPOs that mark the debut of groundbreaking startups to follow-on offerings that drive expansion for established corporations, CMF’s multidisciplinary approach ensures that each client receives tailored strategies and meticulous execution.

Ross Carmel, a co-founder of CMF, will join Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel as a name partner. Mr. Carmel is a nationally recognized securities attorney whose vision and leadership have propelled CMF to its current standing as a highly respected destination for the representation of both underwriters and issuers for NASDAQ, NYSE, and OTC Market offerings. He has guided countless clients through the transformative process of going public, leveraging a deep understanding of regulatory frameworks and market dynamics to ensure success.

"Our collective mission is to redefine the possibilities of public offerings and deliver unparalleled expertise to clients across the United States," said Ross Carmel, who will be Co-Chair of the Corporate Securities Department at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel, along with Gregory Sichenzia. "Our steadfast dedication to excellence and innovation cements our position as a dominant force in the legal landscape, consistently achieving remarkable results on both the issuer and underwriter fronts, as well as for our commercial litigation clients."

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a full-service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate, securities and litigation practice that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. In addition to handling routine to complex commercial matters, SRFC’s renowned litigation and regulatory department specializes in defending broker-dealers, registered persons, public and private corporations and individuals in investigations and enforcement proceedings before the SEC, FINRA and other regulatory bodies, as well as litigations and arbitrations across all forums in the securities industry, including class action lawsuits, shareholder derivative actions, and matters involving allegations of fraud, misrepresentation or other securities violations. Finally, SRFC has a burgeoning expungement practice, where it represents registered persons seeking to have false and harmful customer complaints removed from their industry records. In addition to SRFC’s well known securities practice, we have expertise in multiple disciplines including complex commercial litigation in an array of matters from shareholder derivative actions, partnership disputes, breach of contract, etc. SRFC practice groups include tax and trust and estates, notably providing sophisticated estate planning for its high-net-worth clients.

For a full list of transactions, please visit our website at: https://srf.law/

