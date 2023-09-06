Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,168 in the last 365 days.

RECIPE LOVERS REJOICE! ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS RELEASES THE DEFINITIVE GUIDE FOR WRITING AND PUBLISHING RECIPES

Chicago, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take your original recipes from kitchen to plate to publication with The Complete Recipe Writing Guide, a new book released by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics on September 1.

The Complete Recipe Writing Guide is for anyone with a desire to develop, write and share well-crafted recipes—from food enthusiasts to food writers and editors to food and culinary professionals. Whether creating a family cookbook or developing recipes to publish, post online or share on social media platforms, readers will learn steps for developing flavor-focused recipes and advice for accurately writing recipes that any cook can easily follow.

With special attention to health and wellness, the guide helps recipe writers modify calories, fat, sodium and sugar and learn how to create recipes for all types of diets, including plant-based, gluten-free and for those with food allergies and intolerances.

For readers wanting to take their skills to the next level, The Complete Recipe Writing Guide teaches how to expertly test recipes, perform nutritional analysis and share recipes that are artfully styled for photos and videos.

The Complete Recipe Writing Guide is written by Raeanne Sarazen, a registered dietitian nutritionist and chef with more than 20 years of experience working as a test kitchen professional, recipe developer, food writer and editor.

“I wrote The Complete Recipe Writing Guide because I wanted to pay it forward,” says Sarazen. “I wished I’d had a book like this early in my career—a single source of truth for developing, writing and producing recipes.”

Sarazen shares her broad knowledge, along with insider tips from top industry professionals, to create what can be considered an expert’s class on recipes.

The Complete Recipe Writing Guide is available to the public for $49.99 and Academy members for $42.99. The book can be purchased via the eatrightSTORE, Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com and other major online booksellers. Access a sample chapter, author biography, Q&A and more here.

###

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.


Lydia Hall
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
312/899-4769
media@eatright.org

You just read:

RECIPE LOVERS REJOICE! ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS RELEASES THE DEFINITIVE GUIDE FOR WRITING AND PUBLISHING RECIPES

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more