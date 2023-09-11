1,000 IMPLANTATIONS OF THE MOVE®-C CERVICAL ARTIFICIAL DISC PROSTHESIS FROM NGMEDICAL, GERMANY

MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc prosthesis

NONNWEILER, SAARLAND, GERMANY, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NGMedical GmbH, a medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal application, announces 1,000 implantations of its MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc replacement.

After receiving CE approval end of December 2019, the MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc replacement established well in the market. The unique viscoelastic design of MOVE®-C with proven physiological motion sets the basis for its strong market acceptance.

MOVE®-C combines the features of a second-generation viscoelastic disc prosthesis with the simple implantation technique of a cervical cage. The prosthesis offers physiological motion in all 6 planes including axial damping with progressive resistance to motion. MOVE®-C is the first prosthesis with additively manufactured titanium endplates and avoids the use of PE.

“We are very proud of achieving the milestone of 1,000 implantations with our MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc replacement after such a short time. The number of implantations shows the great demand for a safe and biomechanically convincing cervical artificial disc replacement. We are excited and convinced to further expand our footprint in the cervical artificial disc replacement market.” says Peter Weiland, CEO of NGMedical.

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery.

The NGMedical team has been developing innovative product systems since 2001. NGMedical derived out of the company Advanced Medical Technologies AG, which was acquired by Medtronic Inc. in 2012. NGMedical exploits this longtime experience combined with a high degree of creativity and know-how for the development of further innovative product concepts. Both, earlier and today, the cooperation with a team of experienced surgeons and scientists is the basis for the market-driven orientation. Many product solutions, today accepted and widely used as standards, derive from our team.