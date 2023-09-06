Enterprise Portal Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | SAP SE, IBM, Microsoft, T-Systems
Stay up to date with Enterprise Portal Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
Stay up to date with Enterprise Portal Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Enterprise Portal Market’’ evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. The Enterprise Portal market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Atos SE (France), Capgemini SE (France), T-Systems International GmbH (Germany), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Software AG (Germany), Liferay, Inc. (United States).
— Nidhi Bhawsar
The enterprise portal market refers to the industry involved in the development, deployment, and maintenance of software solutions designed to create and manage web-based portals for businesses and organizations. An enterprise portal, also known as a corporate portal or business portal, is a secure and centralized platform that serves as a gateway to information, applications, and services within an organization.
The global Enterprise Portal market size was valued at USD 12.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 29.9 Billion by 2029, progressing with a compound annual growth rate of 11.9% from 2023 to 2029.
Click To get Latest version of SAMPLE Study (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-enterprise-portal-market
Qualitative Insights from Study
Market Drivers
• Growing Demand for Enhanced Communication and Collaboration
• Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions
Market Trend
• Mobile-First Approach
• Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Analytics
Opportunities
• Customization and Integration Services
• Enhanced Security Solutions
Market Restraints:
• High Implementation Costs
• Complexity and Technical Challenges
Book Latest Edition of Global Enterprise Portal Market Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=3&report=4076
Market Scope / Segment Breakdown
Global Enterprise Portal market has been analyzed on various dimensions that includes market sizing and share analysis in dollar term as well as by volume* and price. The segments included in the market study are mentioned below which has been reviewed both qualitatively and quantitatively.
Based on the type, the market is bifurcated as Employee Portal, Customer Portal, Supplier Portal, Partner Portal, and On the basis of application, the market is divided as BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Others.
The report covers information regarding competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global Enterprise Portal market. Some of the players that are profiled in the study are SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Atos SE (France), Capgemini SE (France), T-Systems International GmbH (Germany), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Software AG (Germany), Liferay, Inc. (United States) etc.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Do you Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-enterprise-portal-market
Research Objective
• To define and describe the Enterprise Portal segmented by product & service, by application, by end-user, and by region.
• To estimate and forecast the Enterprise Portal by value in USD Billion.
• To estimate and forecast the market size for various segments with regard to Region Name.
• To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies.
• To analyze the markets situation with regard to industry trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market by identifying the high-growth segments of the Enterprise Portal and provide the competitive landscape.
• To provide industry attractiveness with help of various tools such as the Porter’s five force analysis and the PESTEL analysis.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand Enterprise Portal market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Get Detailed TOC and Overview of Report @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-enterprise-portal-market
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, LATAM, Europe or Southeast Asia.
About Author:
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist in decision making.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ + +1 434-322-0091
sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn