Global Apple Pectin Market Anticipates Strong 5% CAGR Growth Through 2023-2031: Reed Intelligence

The Global Apple Pectin Market Size is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately around 5% during the forecast period of 2023-2031. North America is an important market for apple pectin.

New York, United States, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market is expanding due to the growing need for natural food additives, the growing acceptance of vegan and gluten-free diets, and the expanding usage of apple pectin in medical applications.

A naturally occurring polymer taken from apple cell walls is called pectin. It is a powder that dissolves in water that is white, tasteless, and odorless. The capacity of apple pectin to thicken and gel food, bind water, and function as a prebiotic are just a few of the qualities that make it a useful food addition.

Market Drivers

The apple pectin industry is mostly driven by the growing demand for natural food additives. Natural ingredient-based food products are becoming more and more popular among consumers. Natural food additive apple pectin is devoid of artificial tastes, colors, and preservatives.

Another major factor propelling the apple pectin industry is the increasing popularity of vegan and gluten-free diets. A gluten-free and vegan food additive that works well in a range of food products is apple pectin. The food and beverage industry's need for apple pectin is being driven by this.

The market is expanding due in part to the growing percentage of apple pectin usage in pharmaceuticals. Numerous health benefits of apple pectin have been demonstrated, including its capacity to lower blood sugar, cholesterol, and enhance gut health. The pharmaceutical industry's need for apple pectin is being driven by this.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered Segmentation by Type

Dry Pectin

Liquid Pectin Segmentation by Application Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals Geographies Covered North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM Market Drivers Increasing Demand For Natural Food Additives

Growing Popularity Of Gluten-Free And Vegan Diets

Apple pectin is a type of soluble dietary fiber found in apples and other fruits. It is a complex carbohydrate composed of chains of sugar molecules, including galacturonic acid, which gives pectin its gel-like properties. Pectin is commonly used in cooking and food processing for its thickening and gelling abilities, and it has various health benefits.

Regional Analysis

With the biggest share of the market, apple pectin's greatest market is found in North America. Increased demand for natural food additives, the growing popularity of vegan and gluten-free diets, and the increased usage of apple pectin in pharmaceutical applications are driving the market's expansion in North America.

The second-biggest market for apple pectin is in Europe. Similar reasons driving the expansion of the North American industry also propel the European market, including rising demand for natural food additives and growing popularity of vegan and gluten-free diets.

The apple pectin market with the quickest rate of growth is Asia Pacific. The growing middle class, the rise in processed food consumption, and the growing knowledge of apple pectin's health advantages are driving the market's expansion in Asia Pacific.

There is a tiny market for apple pectin in Latin America. But in the next years, the market is anticipated to expand significantly as a result of the expanding popularity of vegan and gluten-free diets as well as the growing demand for natural food additives.

Key Highlights For The Apple Pectin Market

is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately around during the forecast period of 2023-2031. The market is being pushed by the increased usage of apple pectin in pharmaceutical applications, the growing popularity of vegan and gluten-free diets, and the growing demand for natural food additives.

The biggest markets for apple pectin are in North America, followed by those in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Due to the expanding middle class, the increase in processed food consumption, and increased knowledge of apple pectin's health benefits, Asia Pacific is the region with the fastest-growing apple pectin market.

To satisfy the rising demand for apple pectin, these companies are creating new goods and technology.

Key Players

Cargill

Herbstreith & Fox

Andre Group

Silvateam

Naturex

Inner Mongolia Constan Biotechnology

Apple Pectin Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Type

Dry Pectin

Liquid Pectin

Segmentation by Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Segment by Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Introduction Market Introduction Market Definition Scope of the Study Market Structure Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Factor Analysis Value Chain Analysis: Apple Pectin Market Porters Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Recent Trends Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Apple Pectin Market Pre and Post Covid -19 Market Scenario Analysis Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge Measures Taken by Top Players Regulatory Landscape Apple Pectin Market, Segmentation by Type Introduction Market Size and Forecast, Segmentation by Type Dry Pectin Market Size and Forecast, By Region Liquid Pectin Market Size and Forecast, By Region Apple Pectin Market, Segmentation by Application Introduction Market Size and Forecast, Segmentation by Application Food & Beverages Market Size and Forecast, By Region Pharmaceuticals Market Size and Forecast, By Region Regional Overview Introduction Market Size and Forecast North America Market Size and Forecast Segmentation by Type Dry Pectin Liquid Pectin Segmentation by Application Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals U.S. Segmentation by Type Dry Pectin Liquid Pectin Segmentation by Application Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Canada Europe Market Size and Forecast Segmentation by Type Dry Pectin Liquid Pectin Segmentation by Application Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals U.K. Segmentation by Type Dry Pectin Liquid Pectin Segmentation by Application Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe APAC Market Size and Forecast Segmentation by Type Dry Pectin Liquid Pectin Segmentation by Application Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals China Segmentation by Type Dry Pectin Liquid Pectin Segmentation by Application Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Market Size and Forecast Segmentation by Type Dry Pectin Liquid Pectin Segmentation by Application Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals UAE Segmentation by Type Dry Pectin Liquid Pectin Segmentation by Application Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Turky Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest of MEA LATAM Market Size and Forecast Segmentation by Type Dry Pectin Liquid Pectin Segmentation by Application Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Brazil Segmentation by Type Dry Pectin Liquid Pectin Segmentation by Application Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of LATAM Competitive Landscape, 2022 Introduction Apple Pectin Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%) Market Share Analysis, 2022 Competition Ranking, 2022 Key Developments & Growth Strategies Merger & Acquisition Product Launch Expansion Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Company Profile Cargill Business Overview Financial Data Key Product Categories Recent Developments Herbstreith & Fox Andre Group Silvateam Naturex Inner Mongolia Constan Biotechnology

