Volaris Reports August 2023 Traffic Results: 14% YoY Demand Growth with an 87% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its August 2023 preliminary traffic results.



In August 2023, Volaris’ capacity (measured in ASMs) increased by 11.4% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased by 14.3%; the result was a load factor increase of 2.3 pp YoY to 87.2%. Volaris transported 3.1 million passengers during the month, a 12.9% increase compared to August 2022. Demand in the Mexican domestic and international markets increased by 8.9% and 28.0%, respectively.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris’ President and CEO, said: “In August 2023, Volaris carried its greatest number of passengers in a single month. Our strategic adjustments to the domestic network have yielded positive results, particularly in RPMs. Looking forward, the demand in all our markets remains robust. Additionally, our international markets continue to exhibit notable strength.”

Aug 2023 Aug 2022 Variance YTD Aug 2023 YTD Aug 2022 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 2,097 1,925 8.9 % 15,360 14,003 9.7 % International 972 760 28.0 % 7,222 5,385 34.1 % Total 3,069 2,684 14.3 % 22,582 19,388 16.5 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 2,348 2,204 6.5 % 17,851 16,048 11.2 % International 1,173 957 22.5 % 8,558 6,865 24.7 % Total 3,521 3,162 11.4 % 26,409 22,913 15.3 % Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs) Domestic 89.3 % 87.3 % 2.0 pp 86.0 % 87.3 % (1.2) pp International 82.9 % 79.3 % 3.5 pp 84.4 % 78.4 % 5.9 pp Total 87.2 % 84.9 % 2.3 pp 85.5 % 84.6 % 0.9 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter) Domestic 2,418 2,211 9.4 % 17,732 16,223 9.3 % International 662 518 27.8 % 4,968 3,789 31.1 % Total 3,080 2,729 12.9 % 22,701 20,012 13.4 %

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the company’s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period’s performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats flown by passengers multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

About Volaris:

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 245 and its fleet from 4 to 124 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fourteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Ricardo Martínez / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact

Israel Álvarez / ialvarez@gcya.net