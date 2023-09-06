Dataiku Hires Software Industry Veteran Krish Venkataraman as President as Everyday AI Leader Surpasses $230M ARR

Venkataraman brings IPO and high-growth software experience

New York, NY, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced the appointment of Wall Street and software industry veteran Krish Venkataraman as President. Venkataraman joins the company with a strong and diverse track record of leadership roles, including President, CFO, COO, and public Board member positions, with deep cross-functional expertise spanning data, security, exchanges, and financial services. He joins Dataiku as the company continues its strong global momentum, surpassing $230M ARR and winning a total of more than 200 customers listed in the Forbes Global 2000, including LG Chem, Regeneron, Standard Chartered Bank, SLB, and Unilever.

"AI and specifically GenAI technology has the ability to transform businesses of all sizes, and Dataiku stands out as the organization to enable this transformation,” said Venkataraman. “The company has made tremendous progress over the past decade developing a powerful AI platform that can fundamentally improve the core of any business. I look forward to working closely with the talented Dataiku team to continue diversifying our market reach and building on the company’s impressive enterprise momentum.”

Venkataraman has over two decades of experience driving operational excellence and market expansion at prominent technology and financial companies. He has also led successful strategic acquisitions and IPOs, including orchestrating one of the highest-performing¹ tech IPOs of 2021 for KnowBe4. This was followed by guiding KnowBe4 in its privatization through a $4.6 billion acquisition by Vista Equity Partners. His extensive credentials include CXO positions at prominent players in the global financial and technology sectors, including Socure, Dealogic, Syncsort, and NYSE Euronext, where he managed billion-dollar profit segments, expense lines, capital expenditures, and revenue lines that accounted for over 80% of a firm's revenue.

Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku, said, "Krish’s crucial role in optimizing operations, supporting our teams, and driving both organic and inorganic expansion will strengthen the path for public readiness. I am excited to begin this next chapter in our journey with him.”

Venkataraman will oversee all corporate and administrative operations, expanding upon the foundation set for growth and broader market presence.

Dataiku continues to achieve strong growth, with noteworthy achievements this year including:

Sustained High Growth : Achieved more than $100M ARR in both the Americas and EMEA while growing to more than 600 customers.

: Achieved more than $100M ARR in both the Americas and EMEA while growing to more than 600 customers. Innovative Generative AI tools and solutions: One of the first organizations to deliver enterprise-grade development tools, pre-built use cases, and AI-powered assistants to enable organizations to unlock the full potential of Generative AI, setting Dataiku apart as a leader in the market.

One of the first organizations to deliver enterprise-grade development tools, pre-built use cases, and AI-powered assistants to enable organizations to unlock the full potential of Generative AI, setting Dataiku apart as a leader in the market. Award Winning Partner Ecosystem : Honored with the "Partner of the Year" awards from both Snowflake (for the third consecutive time) and Databricks in their Machine Learning and AI categories, respectively.

: Honored with the "Partner of the Year" awards from both Snowflake (for the third consecutive time) and Databricks in their Machine Learning and AI categories, respectively. Bolstered Leadership Team: To accelerate our global expansion and worldwide go-to-market strategies, Dataiku added strategic hires JY Pook, GM of Asia Pacific and Japan; Ren Lee, SVP of Marketing, Americas; Todd Hallett, SVP of Go-To-Market (GTM).

¹Measured as of stock performance of 2021 IPO cohort as of December 31, 2022

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI, enabling data experts and domain experts to work together to build data into their daily operations, from advanced analytics to Generative AI. Together, they design, develop, and deploy new AI capabilities at all scales and industries. Organizations that use Dataiku enable their people to be extraordinary, creating the AI that will power their company into the future.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI and to execute on its growth. Boasting over 600 customers, including 200 of the Forbes Global 2000, and a dedicated workforce of over 1,000 employees, Dataiku takes pride in its rapid expansion and pivotal role in empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of data, analytics, AI, and Generative AI.

