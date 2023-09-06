Taboola Announces New, Exclusive Multi-Year Deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group; Agreement Marks 7-Year Partnership 

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a renewed multi-year deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group (Sinclair), a subsidiary of Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and leading provider of local news and sports. Sinclair and Taboola started working together in 2018.



Under the new agreement, Sinclair will continue to utilize Taboola’s suite of products across its television station sites including its ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and CW affiliates, as well as its mobile platforms, to grow their audiences, optimize user engagement, and drive revenue. Sinclair implements Taboola in multiple impactful user touchpoints — from newsletters to article pages and mid-article placements. Taboola empowers Sinclair to personalize user experiences across all of these touchpoints, optimizing content recommendations to drive engagement.

“Our renewed deal with Taboola speaks to the strategic value of our continuing relationship,” said Kevin Cotlove, EVP and Chief Digital Officer, Sinclair, Inc. “Taboola delivers impressive results for us, which is why we partner with them on revenue and engagement initiatives.”

“Sinclair has been a great partner in leveraging Taboola innovations, insights and tech, and this has contributed to their rapid growth. Local news continues to be critical, and the massive reach of Sinclair’s network is especially important,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder at Taboola. “Playing a part in Sinclair’s mission and continued growth is a testament to the mutual trust we’ve developed.”

