Men's Grooming Appliances Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.73% during forecast period: Straits Research
The global men's grooming appliances market size was valued at USD 7,293 million in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 2.73% during the forecast period (2023-2031). Market participants concentrating on appliance innovation have made significant investments in the men's grooming appliance market.
New York, United States, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The practice of men paying attention to their looks and grooming according to modern trends is "male grooming." The tools used by men to groom themselves include those that assist with tasks like shaving their faces and hair trimming. Beauty, hair, and fashion trends are increasingly developed and spread via social media. Product and brand promotions, such as advertisements for men's grooming products, are becoming increasingly common to get consumers' attention.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/mens-grooming-appliances-market/request-sample
Growing Interest in Physical Appeal Drives the Global Market
The rapidly changing mustache and beard trends emphasized in movies and on the catwalk have a considerable impact on sales of grooming equipment that provide a realistic outcome that may be challenging to attain manually. American men use electric shavers regularly because they are primarily attracted to the clean-shaven appearance, which motivates them to do so frequently. The consumer's top choice in shaving gear also provides the smoothest experience. Rising spending on men's grooming products, such as electric hair clippers, trimmers, and shavers, is projected to impact market growth favorably. According to a report in the Economic Times, Indian men spend roughly 14 minutes taking care of their hair and 12 minutes making their features seem good.
Significant Investments by Market Players Creates Opportunities
Market participants concentrating on appliance innovation have made significant investments in the men's grooming appliance market. These innovative products offer enhanced advantages to set a company's products apart from the competition, address issues with traditional grooming products, and adapt to shifting consumer tastes. These developments are propelling the market for grooming appliances. Additionally, the emergence of new emerging markets and new strategic alliances will function as market drivers and expand beneficial chances for the industry's growth.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size by 2030
|USD XX Billion
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 7.2 billion
|CAGR
|2.73%
|Historical Data
|2020-2021
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Type, By Distribution Channel
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corporation, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Spectrum Brands Inc., Conair Corporation, Andis Company, and Syska.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Significant Investments by Market Players
|Key Market Drivers
|Growing Interest in Physical Appeal
Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/mens-grooming-appliances-market
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global men's grooming appliances market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period. Urban Chinese men are increasingly more conscious of their appearance. They worry that an untidy, ungroomed appearance may harm their chances of finding success in both their personal and professional lives. As a result, sales of everything from critical equipment and supplies for personal grooming to skincare and cosmetics have increased in China over the past few years. In addition to a growing understanding of the benefits of an advanced personal grooming regimen, Chinese men are prepared to spend money on items that can improve the health and appearance of their skin and hair. The players have responded by launching novel and ground-breaking goods to enhance their market share further. Indian males are now more self-conscious about their appearance due to the prevalence of social media sites like Instagram and Facebook. On these channels, students are exposed to the grooming habits of celebrities as well as a vast array of novel items that offer particular solutions. The increase in young people's disposable income has boosted the retail men's grooming appliance sector.
Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.34%, during the forecast period. German electric shavers are becoming more and more well-known in Germany and abroad due to their distinctive designs, cutting-edge technology, and high quality. Germany is one of the most powerful nations supplying electric shavers to the European Union, Japan, and the United States. In order to suit client expectations, businesses are creating new grooming products and providing goods that may display relevant user data. For instance, Moser, a company of Wahl GmbH, unveiled the Li+Pro2 clippers and the Li+Pro2 micro contour trimmer. The new Li+Pro2 clippers are easy to use and display valuable usage data, such as speed settings, notifications for oil and cleaning, and battery capacity. Businesses that run under-grooming brands launch products and offer services via social media platforms, such as ideas and guidance, to satisfy consumer demand.
The male population in the US spends a lot of money on personal grooming products. They are keen to try out new products, particularly those that are practical and have a specific selection, which boosts product sales. Men use grooming products more frequently than ever in the nation due to several causes. 60% of market customers regularly trim or shave their beards, while 80% of customers value facial hair. In Canada, household expenditure has dramatically increased in recent years. The nation's tendency to spend money on looks has increased, and the influx of ex-pats has further boosted the potential of the industry under consideration.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/mens-grooming-appliances-market/request-sample
Competitive Players
The global men's grooming appliances market’s major key players are Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corporation, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Spectrum Brands Inc., Conair Corporation, Andis Company, and Syska.
Key Highlights
- The global men's grooming appliances market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.63% during the forecast period.
- Based on type, the global men's grooming appliances market is bifurcated into shavers, stylers/trimmers, epilators, and hair clippers. The shavers segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period.
- Based on distribution channels, the global men's grooming appliances market is bifurcated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialist retailers, online retail stores, and other distribution channels. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period.
- Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global men's grooming appliances market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period.
Market News
- In March 2022, Andis® Company, the leading barbering, styling, and animal grooming tools brand dedicated to empowering users to create their way, announced its Creator Series launch.
- In July 2022, Syska Personal Care announced the launch of the advanced Syska HT350 Pro Trimmer.
Global Men's Grooming Appliances Market: Segmentation
By Type
- Shaver
- Styler/Trimmer
- Epilator and Hair Clippers
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Specialist Retailers
- Online Retail Stores
- Other Distribution Channels
By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
TABLE OF CONTENT
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
-
RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION
- Research Objectives
- Market Definition
- Limitations & Assumptions
- Market Scope & Segmentation
- Currency & Pricing Considered
- MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT
-
- Emerging Regions / Countries
- Emerging Companies
- Emerging Applications / End Use
- Investment Landscape
- New Business Models / Revenue Streams
- TAM
- MARKET TRENDS
-
- Drivers
- Market Warning Factors
- Latest Macro Economic Indicators
- Geopolitical Impact
- Human Factors
- Technology Factors
- MARKET ASSESSMENT
-
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis
- Average Pricing Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis
- Export Import Analysis
- ESG TRENDS
- GLOBAL MEN'S GROOMING APPLIANCES MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS
-
- Global Men's Grooming Appliances Market Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Shaver
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Styler/Trimmer
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Epilator And Hair Clippers
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Distribution Channel
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Distribution Channel By Value
-
-
-
-
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Specialist Retailers
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Online Retail Stores
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Other Distribution Channels
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
- NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Shaver
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Styler/Trimmer
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Epilator And Hair Clippers
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Distribution Channel
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Distribution Channel By Value
-
-
-
-
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Specialist Retailers
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Online Retail Stores
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Other Distribution Channels
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- U.S.
-
-
- By Type
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Shaver
- By Value
- Styler/Trimmer
- By Value
- Epilator And Hair Clippers
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Distribution Channel
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Distribution Channel By Value
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- By Value
- Specialist Retailers
- By Value
- Online Retail Stores
- By Value
- Other Distribution Channels
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Canada
- EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Shaver
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Styler/Trimmer
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Epilator And Hair Clippers
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Distribution Channel
- Introduction
- By Distribution Channel
-
-
-
- Distribution Channel By Value
-
-
-
-
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Specialist Retailers
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Online Retail Stores
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Other Distribution Channels
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- U.K.
-
-
- By Type
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Shaver
- By Value
- Styler/Trimmer
- By Value
- Epilator And Hair Clippers
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Distribution Channel
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Distribution Channel By Value
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- By Value
- Specialist Retailers
- By Value
- Online Retail Stores
- By Value
- Other Distribution Channels
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest Of Europe
- APAC MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Shaver
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Styler/Trimmer
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Epilator And Hair Clippers
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Distribution Channel
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Distribution Channel By Value
-
-
-
-
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Specialist Retailers
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Online Retail Stores
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Other Distribution Channels
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- China
-
-
- By Type
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Shaver
- By Value
- Styler/Trimmer
- By Value
- Epilator And Hair Clippers
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Distribution Channel
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Distribution Channel By Value
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- By Value
- Specialist Retailers
- By Value
- Online Retail Stores
- By Value
- Other Distribution Channels
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Korea
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- South East Asia
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Shaver
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Styler/Trimmer
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Epilator And Hair Clippers
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Distribution Channel
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Distribution Channel By Value
-
-
-
-
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Specialist Retailers
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Online Retail Stores
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Other Distribution Channels
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- UAE
-
-
- By Type
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Shaver
- By Value
- Styler/Trimmer
- By Value
- Epilator And Hair Clippers
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Distribution Channel
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Distribution Channel By Value
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- By Value
- Specialist Retailers
- By Value
- Online Retail Stores
- By Value
- Other Distribution Channels
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Nigeria
- Rest Of MEA
- LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Shaver
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Styler/Trimmer
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Epilator And Hair Clippers
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Distribution Channel
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Distribution Channel By Value
-
-
-
-
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Specialist Retailers
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Online Retail Stores
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Other Distribution Channels
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- Brazil
-
-
- By Type
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Shaver
- By Value
- Styler/Trimmer
- By Value
- Epilator And Hair Clippers
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Distribution Channel
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Distribution Channel By Value
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- By Value
- Specialist Retailers
- By Value
- Online Retail Stores
- By Value
- Other Distribution Channels
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Colombia
- Rest Of LATAM
- COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT
-
- Adoption Matrix
- Men's Grooming Appliances Market Share By Manufacturers
- Men's Grooming Appliances Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers
- Average Price By Manufacturers
- Vendor Footprint Analysis
- MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT
-
- Koninklijke Philips NV
-
-
- Overview
- Business Information
- Revenue
- ASP
- Gross Margin
- Swot Analysis
- Recent Developmments
-
-
- Panasonic Corporation
- Wahl Clipper Corporation
- Spectrum Brands Inc.
- Conair Corporation
- Andis Company
- Syska
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
-
- Research Data
-
-
- Secondary Data
-
-
-
-
- Major Secondary Sources
- Key Data From Secondary Sources
-
-
-
-
- Primary Data
-
-
-
-
- Key Data From Primary Sources
- Breakdown Of Primaries
-
-
-
-
- Secondary And Primary Research
-
-
-
-
- Key Industry Insights
-
-
-
- Market Size Estimation
-
-
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Top-Down Approach
- Market Projection
-
-
- Research Assumptions
-
-
- Assumptions
-
-
- Limitations
- Risk Assessment
- APPENDIX
-
- Discussion Guide
- Customization Options
- Related Reports
- DISCLAIMER
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/mens-grooming-appliances-market/toc
News Media
Global Hand Cream Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 6.3%
Global Facial Skincare Products Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 6.28%
Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Personal Care Specialty Ingredients Market: Information by Ingredients Type (Isopropyls, Alcohols), Product (Inactive, Active), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Men’s Personal Care Market: Information by Product (Skincare, Haircare, Personal Grooming), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, E-Commerce), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market: Information by Active Ingredient (Creatine, Ceramides), Application (Fragrances, Hair Care), and Region — Forecast till 2030
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 203 695 0070 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter