Men's Grooming Appliances Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.73% during forecast period: Straits Research

The global men's grooming appliances market size was valued at USD 7,293 million in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 2.73% during the forecast period (2023-2031). Market participants concentrating on appliance innovation have made significant investments in the men's grooming appliance market.

New York, United States, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The practice of men paying attention to their looks and grooming according to modern trends is "male grooming." The tools used by men to groom themselves include those that assist with tasks like shaving their faces and hair trimming. Beauty, hair, and fashion trends are increasingly developed and spread via social media. Product and brand promotions, such as advertisements for men's grooming products, are becoming increasingly common to get consumers' attention.

Growing Interest in Physical Appeal Drives the Global Market

The rapidly changing mustache and beard trends emphasized in movies and on the catwalk have a considerable impact on sales of grooming equipment that provide a realistic outcome that may be challenging to attain manually. American men use electric shavers regularly because they are primarily attracted to the clean-shaven appearance, which motivates them to do so frequently. The consumer's top choice in shaving gear also provides the smoothest experience. Rising spending on men's grooming products , such as electric hair clippers, trimmers, and shavers, is projected to impact market growth favorably. According to a report in the Economic Times, Indian men spend roughly 14 minutes taking care of their hair and 12 minutes making their features seem good.

Significant Investments by Market Players Creates Opportunities

Market participants concentrating on appliance innovation have made significant investments in the men's grooming appliance market. These innovative products offer enhanced advantages to set a company's products apart from the competition, address issues with traditional grooming products, and adapt to shifting consumer tastes. These developments are propelling the market for grooming appliances. Additionally, the emergence of new emerging markets and new strategic alliances will function as market drivers and expand beneficial chances for the industry's growth.

Market Size by 2030 USD XX Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 7.2 billion CAGR 2.73% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Segments Covered By Type, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corporation, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Spectrum Brands Inc., Conair Corporation, Andis Company, and Syska. Key Market Opportunities Significant Investments by Market Players Key Market Drivers Growing Interest in Physical Appeal

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global men's grooming appliances market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period. Urban Chinese men are increasingly more conscious of their appearance. They worry that an untidy, ungroomed appearance may harm their chances of finding success in both their personal and professional lives. As a result, sales of everything from critical equipment and supplies for personal grooming to skincare and cosmetics have increased in China over the past few years. In addition to a growing understanding of the benefits of an advanced personal grooming regimen, Chinese men are prepared to spend money on items that can improve the health and appearance of their skin and hair. The players have responded by launching novel and ground-breaking goods to enhance their market share further. Indian males are now more self-conscious about their appearance due to the prevalence of social media sites like Instagram and Facebook. On these channels, students are exposed to the grooming habits of celebrities as well as a vast array of novel items that offer particular solutions. The increase in young people's disposable income has boosted the retail men's grooming appliance sector.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.34%, during the forecast period. German electric shavers are becoming more and more well-known in Germany and abroad due to their distinctive designs, cutting-edge technology, and high quality. Germany is one of the most powerful nations supplying electric shavers to the European Union, Japan, and the United States. In order to suit client expectations, businesses are creating new grooming products and providing goods that may display relevant user data. For instance, Moser, a company of Wahl GmbH, unveiled the Li+Pro2 clippers and the Li+Pro2 micro contour trimmer. The new Li+Pro2 clippers are easy to use and display valuable usage data, such as speed settings, notifications for oil and cleaning, and battery capacity. Businesses that run under-grooming brands launch products and offer services via social media platforms, such as ideas and guidance, to satisfy consumer demand.

The male population in the US spends a lot of money on personal grooming products. They are keen to try out new products, particularly those that are practical and have a specific selection, which boosts product sales. Men use grooming products more frequently than ever in the nation due to several causes. 60% of market customers regularly trim or shave their beards, while 80% of customers value facial hair. In Canada, household expenditure has dramatically increased in recent years. The nation's tendency to spend money on looks has increased, and the influx of ex-pats has further boosted the potential of the industry under consideration.

Competitive Players

The global men's grooming appliances market’s major key players are Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corporation, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Spectrum Brands Inc., Conair Corporation, Andis Company, and Syska.

Key Highlights

The global men's grooming appliances market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.63% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global men's grooming appliances market is bifurcated into shavers, stylers/trimmers, epilators, and hair clippers. The shavers segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Based on distribution channels, the global men's grooming appliances market is bifurcated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialist retailers, online retail stores, and other distribution channels. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global men's grooming appliances market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period.

Market News

In March 2022, Andis® Company, the leading barbering, styling, and animal grooming tools brand dedicated to empowering users to create their way, announced its Creator Series launch.

Andis® Company, the leading barbering, styling, and animal grooming tools brand dedicated to empowering users to create their way, announced its Creator Series launch. In July 2022, Syska Personal Care announced the launch of the advanced Syska HT350 Pro Trimmer.

Global Men's Grooming Appliances Market: Segmentation

By Type

Shaver

Styler/Trimmer

Epilator and Hair Clippers

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

