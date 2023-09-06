Claystone announces construction of new waste Transfer Station in Edmonton

BEAVER COUNTY, Alberta, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claystone Waste Ltd. announced today that it is beginning construction on a new Transfer Station to serve waste management customers in the Edmonton area.

Conveniently located just off the Yellowhead Highway in northwest Edmonton, when operational, the Transfer Station will offer industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential customers in the Edmonton metropolitan area a new way to safely and cost-effectively dispose of various types of waste including construction and demolition waste, material suitable for recycling, and general waste.

The transfer station will also be designed to accept source-separated organic waste in the future contributing to a more sustainable waste management system and circular economy in the Edmonton area.

“No matter its composition, all waste delivered to the Station will be sorted and separated appropriately by a Claystone team of experts, before it is transferred via our fleet of collection vehicles to our landfill facility at Ryley, AB – approximately one hour’s drive southeast of the city,” said Corey Popick, Chief Operating Officer of Claystone.

“There, the waste will either be disposed of in an environmentally secure manner in our landfill, or be repurposed for meaningful recycling,” added Popick.

“This latest project now brings Claystone’s proven technology, ability, and dependability in waste management to a new market of 1.3 million customers,” said Pierre Breau, CEO of Claystone. “We are excited for the challenge and the chance to establish new partnerships in the Edmonton area – with Claystone, you can trust that no waste goes to waste.”

Construction of the facility will cost approximately $6.5 million and create up to 44 jobs. The Transfer Station will begin accepting waste in spring 2024.

For further information about the Edmonton Transfer Station and what types of waste are accepted, visit: Claystonewaste.com.

ABOUT CLAYSTONE WASTE

Claystone Waste Ltd. is a Western Canadian waste management leader that provides leading waste management, waste collection, and landfill services for municipalities, residential communities, and commercial customers in central Alberta. Claystone operates a Sanitary Class II Landfill located in Beaver County, Alberta. The facility is one of the largest in Western Canada, and provides advanced waste treatment, recycling, and remediation technologies to municipal and industrial customers.

Claystone Waste is community-owned by the municipalities of Beaver County, Town of Tofield, Town of Viking, Village of Holden and Village of Ryley.

Media contact for further information: Anne Ruzicka Communications Manager: Anne.Ruzicka@claystonewaste.com