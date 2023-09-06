First Watch Names Matt Eisenacher Chief Brand Officer

Promotion comes as First Watch continues its growth towards a potential for more than 2,200 restaurants in the U.S.

BRADENTON, Fla., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced the promotion of Matt Eisenacher to Chief Brand Officer. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy and Innovation at First Watch, spearheading a number of initiatives aimed at growing brand awareness, defining brand positioning and implementing demand generation strategies.

“Matt is a proven leader who shares our values, understands our mission and believes in our vision, and we could not be prouder to have him take on the role of Chief Brand Officer,” said Chris Tomasso, First Watch CEO and President. “For the past four years, Matt has proven to be an invaluable part of this team. His leadership and marketing expertise have helped us significantly deepen awareness of the First Watch brand across generations while also raising the bar on how First Watch shows up in the lives of our customers.”

During his tenure at First Watch, Eisenacher has overseen a variety of initiatives that have successfully elevated the brand, including evolving the Company’s digital touchpoints to enrich customer experiences and transforming seasonal, limited-time menu launches into national brand moments. In 2022, Eisenacher was named one of the 13 Most Influential Marketing Leaders in the Restaurant Industry by FSR Magazine.

Eisenacher possesses a wealth of business and food industry experience. Prior to joining First Watch in 2019, he served as Chief Concept Officer for Piada Italian Street Food, a fast-casual Italian restaurant concept. He also spent ten years in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry with brands including Nestle USA and Abbott Nutrition. Eisenacher began his career in financial services and business recovery at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

“At First Watch, I’m fortunate enough to help guide a brand that offers endless inspiration thanks to our relentless commitment to innovation and excellence, all reasons why I am honored to be part of this team,” said Eisenacher. “I am excited to build on our unique daytime occasion while encouraging more people to discover First Watch and what makes it one of the most beloved restaurant brands in the country.”

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Vodka Kale Tonic and its famous Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation’s Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, recognized with ADP’s coveted Culture at Work Award and named a Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine’s Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 490 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

