FE International Advises Acquisition of 100 Days of Real Food by Organically Addison

Transaction spotlights growing health and wellness foods market

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, Inc. , the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), today announced the successful acquisition of 100 Days of Real Food , a health food community website, by Organically Addison . FE International served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition.



100 Days of Real Food started in 2010 as a blog centered on resources and recipes to help readers remove processed foods and integrate real ingredients in their daily meals. The venture then brokered a New York Times #1 Best Selling cookbook, national television appearances and international fanbase.

“Eating functional, nutritious food with an active lifestyle are the reasons I’m able to share my passions. I’ve been fortunate enough to leverage my experiences to help others, and by adding more valuable references and information to my sites, more people will be able to obtain the free resources they need to be happy and healthy,” said Addison LaBonte, founder and CEO of Organically Addison and buyer of 100 Days of Real Food.

The global health and wellness foods market is poised to grow $1.5 billion by 2029, driven largely because of the growing number altering their eating habits and embracing a balanced nutritional diet. Led by FE International, the highly competitive process lasted only about three months from the listing of the business to closing. The deal marks the sixth website now owned and operated by LaBonte.

“This deal demonstrates how interest in health and wellness businesses as investment opportunities is growing as fast as the market itself. Like consumers, investors’ tastes are changing and realizing the value of how healthier eating can benefit them personally, and their portfolios as well,” said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International.

About Organically Addison

Addison LaBonte has been lucky enough to turn her passion for gluten free baking and cooking into a blog. She loves blogging and recipes so much that she expanded her website portfolio. You can find loads of vegan recipes on Watch Learn Eat . For the best baked goods, check out Girl Versus Dough and find some easy meal prep ideas over on Microwave Meal Prep ! For all things oatmeal, check out Simply Oatmeal ! To date, her recipes have been featured in Men’s Journal , MSN, The FeedFeed and Eat This! Not That .

About 100 Days of Real Food

Founded by Lisa Leake, a mom, food blogger, and #1 New York Times Best-selling author, what started as a simple pledge for her family has turned into a lifelong mission to help others cut out processed food. Let us walk you through the most important changes you need to make to your diet for the biggest impact with our online course, complete with doable weekly challenges, videos, meal plans, a private Facebook group and other resources to help you cut out processed food.

About FE International:

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a five-time Inc. 5000 company. For more information, visit www.feinternational.com