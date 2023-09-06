The Haskell Company Adopts Document Crunch’s Contract Intelligence Platform to De-Risk Construction Projects Nationwide

The strategic partnership is aimed at elevating contract compliance and project risk management within the construction industry

Atlanta, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Crunch , a leading contract intelligence platform for construction, and ENR top 100 General Contractor, The Haskell Company , headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, have joined forces in a strategic partnership aimed at elevating contract compliance and project risk management within the construction industry. Under this collaboration, Document Crunch's advanced AI solution will be integrated across all Haskell projects, automating contract compliance, offering efficient risk mitigation tools and enabling contract compliance at the field level.

The partnership builds on Document Crunch's prior collaboration with Dysruptek , Haskell's Corporate Venture and Innovation arm. The initial product pilot focused on Document Crunch’s Risk Review solution to validate the value of contract risk assessments during preconstruction phases and expanded to provide key contract information to its field operations. Today, Haskell is rolling out Document Crunch’s contract intelligence platform across its enterprise, empowering all project teams to proactively manage contracts and avoid costly errors.

“Haskell has been a fantastic partner to us since our earliest days,” said Josh Levy, Co-Founder and CEO of Document Crunch. " Working closely with Dysruptek and the Haskell team, we've leveraged their feedback and the power of AI to offer solutions their project teams can use to facilitate transparency, collaboration, and awareness around complex contract issues. It's a mutually beneficial journey towards transforming the way our industry approaches contract management."

The collaboration positions Document Crunch's contract intelligence expertise as a valuable training tool for Haskell project teams, reducing costly errors and enhancing performance.

Cutler Knupp, Managing Director of Dysruptek, emphasized the partnership's enterprise value. "The fusion of Document Crunch's innovative AI with Haskell's visionary project teams marks a revolution in contract intelligence. This partnership reshapes how the industry navigates complexities, ensuring processes are efficient and outcomes are precise. It's a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence."

This strategic partnership signals a significant stride in promoting effective project management within the construction sector.

About Document Crunch:

Document Crunch is a contract intelligence platform–leveraging proprietary AI and machine learning–that simplifies construction contracts, quickly identifying critical risk provisions and providing guidance so teams can make great decisions throughout the entire project lifecycle. The company is on a mission to empower everyone in the construction industry to understand what’s in their contracts. To learn more, visit www.documentcrunch.com

About Haskell:

Haskell delivers more than $1.5 billion annually in Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) and Consulting solutions to assure certainty of outcome for complex capital projects worldwide. Haskell is a global, fully integrated, single-source design-build and EPC firm with over 2,000 highly specialized, in-house design, construction and administrative professionals across industrial and commercial markets. With 20+ office locations around the globe, Haskell is a trusted partner for global and emerging clients.

