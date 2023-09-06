Global Slotted Containers Market: Surpassing US$ 5.3 Billion by 2033 with a 4.5% CAGR Surge
North America's e-commerce boom fuels demand for efficient packaging in Slotted Containers MarketNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global slotted containers market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 3.4 billion in 2023, driven by the eCommerce boom and online retail. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 4.5% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 5.3 billion by 2033.
One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the slotted container market is the global shift towards environmental sustainability, which has triggered a demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Slotted containers can be manufactured using recyclable, biodegradable, and sustainable materials, aligning with the growing consumer preference for environmentally responsible packaging. Slotted containers are well-positioned to contribute to sustainable packaging practices, as consumers and businesses prioritize eco-friendliness.
The integration of automation and technology in various industries has transformed supply chain management. Slotted containers can be easily integrated into automated packaging and handling systems, streamlining production processes, reducing labor costs, and optimizing workflow efficiency. The compatibility with automation technologies makes slotted containers a preferred choice for industries seeking operational excellence.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
The global slotted containers market was valued at US$ 3.3 billion by 2022-end.
From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.0%.
North America is expected to expand at a dominant CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
By product type, regular segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 4.4% in 2033.
On the basis of end-use, the eCommerce segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 4.4% in 2033.
From 2023 to 2033, the slotted containers market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.5%.
By 2033, the market value of slotted containers is expected to reach US$ 5.3 billion.
Customization and branding opportunities, across the globe, is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the slotted containers market in the near future, remarks an FMI analyst.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players in the slotted containers market are
Smurfit Kappa,
Mondi,
International Paper,
WestRock Company,
Packsize International.,
Packaging Corporation of America,
ABBE CORRUGATED PTY. LTD,
Green Bay Packaging - Wisconsin Packaging Division,
Raghav Packaging LLP,
ABHILASHA PACKING SOLUTION,
B & B Triplewall Containers Limited.,
Greenpack Industries,
Manav Packaging, and
Harbour Packaging,
among others.
Recent Developments:
In 2023, International Paper (IP) acquired Green Bay Packaging, a leading manufacturer of slotted containers.
In 2022, Packsize International acquired ABHILASHA PACKING SOLUTION, a leading manufacturer of slotted containers in India.
In 2021, Sonoco Products Company launched its new line of slotted containers for the e-commerce industry.
In 2021, UFP Technologies acquired Bulk Pack, Inc., a leading manufacturer of slotted containers.
Key Segmentations-
By Product Type:
Half Slotted Containers
Regular Slotted Containers
Overlap Slotted Containers
By Material Used:
Recycled Paper
Virgin Paper
By Board Type:
Single Face Board
Single Wall Board
Double Wall Boards
Triple Wall Board
By Grade Type:
Liner, Kraft
Bleached
Unbleached
Test Liners
Fluting Medium
Semi- Chemical
Recycled
By End Use:
Food & Beverage
Electrical & Electronics
Industrial, Consumer
Healthcare
Pharmaceuticals
Medical Devices
Textiles & Apparel
Tobacco
e- commerce
Building & Construction
Homecare, Automotive & Allied Industries
Personal Care & Cosmetics
