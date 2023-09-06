Travel Duffel Bags Market to Witness Major Growth by 2029 | Samsonite, Eagle Creek, Travelpro
Stay up to date with Travel Duffel Bags Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research study on Global Travel Duffel Bags Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Travel Duffel Bags products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, and growth influencing factors of Travel Duffel Bags market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2023 by studying market dominant and emerging player’s ecosystem. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are Everest Bag (United States), Samsonite (United States), Delsey (France), Luggage America (United States), Travelpro (United States), Netpackbag (United States), Ralph Lauren (United States), VIP Industries (India), Rimowa (Germany), Antler (Singapore), Eagle Creek (United States), Others.
The global Travel Duffel Bags market may touch new levels of USD 15.49 Billion in 2029, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% backed by increasing market development activities in the industry. The current market size is seen at USD 6.79 Billion as per latest publication of HTF MI.
Definition:
Travel duffel bags, often referred to simply as duffel bags or travel bags, are a type of luggage or carryall designed for travelers to pack and transport their belongings conveniently and efficiently. These bags are characterized by their cylindrical or rectangular shape, soft-sided construction, and typically feature handles and a shoulder strap for easy carrying. Travel duffel bags are typically made from durable materials like nylon, polyester, canvas, or leather. They are designed to withstand the rigors of travel and may have reinforced corners, sturdy zippers, and padded interiors to protect the contents. Duffel bags are favored for their portability. They are often lightweight and can be carried using top handles, a detachable shoulder strap, or even as backpacks in some designs.
Market Trends:
• There is a growing trend in the travel industry toward eco-friendly and sustainable travel gear, including duffel bags made from recycled materials or sustainable fabrics.
• Travelers are seeking versatile duffel bags that can adapt to various travel scenarios, from weekend getaways to adventure trips. Convertible duffel bags that can be worn as backpacks are increasingly popular.
• Duffel bags with stylish designs, colors, and customization options are gaining traction as travelers look for luggage that reflects their personal style.
Market Drivers:
• The overall growth of the travel and tourism industry is a significant driver of demand for travel duffel bags.
• The shift towards shorter and more frequent trips has increased the demand for versatile and compact luggage options like duffel bags.
• Consumers are increasingly viewing luggage as a fashion accessory, leading to a demand for trendy and stylish duffel bags.
Market Opportunities:
• The growth of e-commerce offers opportunities for both established brands and emerging players to reach a global customer base. Online marketplaces and direct-to-consumer sales channels are key avenues for growth.
• Brands can innovate by introducing new materials, design features, and technologies that enhance the functionality and convenience of duffel bags.
• Offering customization options, such as monogramming or personalized colors, can attract consumers seeking unique and personalized travel gear.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Global Travel Duffel Bags Market Breakdown by Material (Leather, Jute, Polyester, Others) by Price (Premium, Economic) by Distribution Channels (Company-owned Stores, Supermarkets, Online stores, Specialist Retail Stores, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Travel Duffel Bags Market?
• What you should look for in a Travel Duffel Bags
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Travel Duffel Bags vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Everest Bag (United States), Samsonite (United States), Delsey (France), Luggage America (United States), Travelpro (United States), Netpackbag (United States), Ralph Lauren (United States), VIP Industries (India), Rimowa (Germany), Antler (Singapore), Eagle Creek (United States), Others
who should get most benefit from this report insights?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Travel Duffel Bags
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Travel Duffel Bags for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Travel Duffel Bags Market
Travel Duffel Bags Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type [Leather, Jute, Polyester, Others] (2023-2028)
Travel Duffel Bags Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application [Company-owned Stores, Supermarkets, Online stores, Specialist Retail Stores, Others] (2023-2028)
Travel Duffel Bags Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Travel Duffel Bags Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Travel Duffel Bags
Travel Duffel Bags Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
