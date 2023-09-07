Attend the much-awaited Demo Day of the T4G Program. Get ready to be inspired and spurred to be the change makers the world needs.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Seeds for the Future, sponsored by Huawei and ignited by PIM (Purpose in Motion), is thrilled to announce an exclusive and invite-only In-Person Demo Day event that concludes the Tech4Good Program following a two-week intensive program that brought together students from 15 countries from the Middle East and Central Asia. The Demo Day takes place on September 14, 2023, at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria in Dubai International Financial Centre. Bringing together the top 35 innovators who have advanced from Qatar for a week-long accelerator program in Dubai, this event promises to be an exciting showcase of innovation and entrepreneurship, bringing together key stakeholders, investors, and thought leaders in a unique and engaging setting.The Demo Day is a platform where the brightest and most promising startups will unveil their groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions. This event serves as an opportunity for the Tech4Good participants to pitch their innovative projects to potential investors and industry experts.The teams will undergo intense workshops that involve discovering how to embrace failure and turn them into opportunities, discussing out-of-the-box solutions on how to drive positive change using technology, and collaborating with key guests in a hands-on quick feedback exercise to hash out solutions in different perspectives. The winning team from Dubai will receive a golden ticket to advance directly to the Tech4Good Global Competition at the end of this year for a chance to compete with the top 10 teams around the world and apply for investment funding of USD 100,000.Whether you're an investor seeking the next big opportunity or a seasoned entrepreneur looking to network with industry leaders, the Tech4Good Demo Day promises an inspiring atmosphere for collaboration and discovery. Take part in celebrating innovation, entrepreneurship, and the potential for game-changing ideas that will influence our future.On September 10th to 13th, the kick-off Workshop Days lets participants from around 15 countries from Middle East and Central Asia dive into a world of learning, collaboration, and skill-building. Participants will have the opportunity to attend hands-on sessions led by industry experts, where they can explore the latest trends, tools, and technologies driving positive change.In between the workshop days, UNDP will be hosting the participants for a full day of visit at the United Nations Development Programme & Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation where they will learn about the importance of data in driving social impact and realizing business goals through The Knowledge Project.Let’s join hands in driving positive change together. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of a global initiative to witness innovation and connect with future leaders in the industry.Note: Please be mindful of local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, which may impact event attendance and safety protocols.RSVP Link: https://www.eventbrite.nl/e/tech4good-demo-day-dubai-tickets-703010462217 RSVP Deadline: Monday, September 08, 2023 | 4:00 PM Dubai Timeﻞﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟا ﻞﯿﻜﺸﺘﻟ ﺔﯿﻤﻟﺎﻌﻟا ﺐھاﻮﻤﻟا مﺎﮭﻟإT4G ﺞﻣﺎﻧﺮﺒﻟ ﺮﺒﺼﻟا غرﺎﻔﺑ ﺮﻈﺘﻨﻤﻟا ضﺮﻌﻟا مﻮﯾ ﻰﻟإ .ﻢﻟﺎﻌﻟا ﻲﻓ ﺮﯿﯿﻐﺘﻟا عﺎﻨﺻ ﻦﻣ ﺢﺒﺼﺘﻟ كﺰﯿﻔﺤﺗو ﻚﻣﺎﮭﻟا ﻢﺘﯿﻟ ﺪﻌﺘﺳاضﺮﻌﻟاﻦﻋنﻼﻋﻻا(ﻦﺷﻮﻣ ان سﻮﺑﺮﺑ)ﺔﻛﺮﺷﻦﻣﻢﻋﺪﺑو اويﻮھ ﺔﻛﺮﺷﺔﯾﺎﻋﺮﺑة،ﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟاﺔﯿﺑﺮﻌﻟاراتﺎﻣﻹاوﻲﺑدﺮﺴﯾ ضﺮﻌﻟاﺪﻘﻌﯾ.ﺮﺒﻤﺘﺒﺳ١٦و١٠ﻦﯿﺑﺎﻣﻲﺑدﻲﻓمﺎﻘﯿﺳيﺬﻟاﺞﻣﺎﻧﺮﺒﻟامﺎﺘﺘﺧﻻﺔﺼﺼﺨﻣاتﻮﻋدﺐﻠﻄﺘﯾيﺬﻟاويﺮﺼﺤﻟااﺮً ﯿﺜﻣﺎﺿً ﺮﻋثﺪﺤﻟااﺬھﺪﻌﯾ.ﻲﻤﻟﺎﻌﻟاﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟاﻲﺑدﺰﻛﺮﻣﻲﻓﻲﻗاﺮﻟاﺎﯾرﻮﺘﺳاورفﺪﻟواقﺪﻨﻓﻲﻓﺮﺒﻤﺘﺒﺳ١٤ﺦﯾرﺎﺘﺑﻲﻣﺎﺘﺨﻟاوﺖﻔﻠﻣادﺪﻋإﻲﻓﺮﻜﻔﻟاروادوﻦﯾﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻟاوالﻮﻣﻷارؤوسبﺎﺤﺻأﻦﯿﺑﺎﻣﻊﻤﺠﯾﮫﻧاﺚﯿﺣل،ﺎﻤﻋﻷادةﺎﯾوررﺎﻜﺘﺑﻼﻟ.ﺪﯾﺮﻓﺪﻌُﯾ.ﺎﮭﻟﻮﻠﺣوةﺪﺋاﺮﻟاﺎھرﺎﻜﻓأﻦﻋﻒﺸﻜﻠﻟﺎﺣﻮﻤطﺎھﺮﺜﻛوأﺎًﻗاﺮﺷإﺔﺌﺷﺎﻨﻟاتﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟاﺮﺜﻛأﺪﻋﺎﺴﺘﻟﺔﺼﻨﻣضﺮﻌﻟامﻮﯾﺮﺒﺘﻌﯾ لﺎﺠﻤﻟااءﺮﺒﺧوﻦﯿﻠﻤﺘﺤﻤﻟاﻦﯾﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻠﻟةﺮﻜﺘﺒﻤﻟاﻢﮭﻌﯾرﺎﺸﻣﻢﯾﺪﻘﺘﻟﻦﯿﻛرﺎﺸﻤﻟﺔﺻﺮﻓ(دﻮﺟ رﻮﻓ ﻚﯿﺗ)ثﺪﺣوقﺪﻨﺼﻟارجﺎﺧًﻼﺣﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣوص،ﺮﻓﻰﻟإﮫﻠﯾﻮﺤﺗوﻞﺸﻔﻟﺎﺑﺐﯿﺣﺮﺘﻟاﺔﯿﻔﯿﻛفﺎﺸﺘﻛاﻞﻤﺸﺗﺔﻔﺜﻜﻣﻞﻤﻋرشﻮﻟقﺮﻔﻟاﻊﻀﺨﺘﺳ ﻰﻠﻋلﻮﺼﺤﻠﻟﻊﯾﺮﺳﻦﯾﺮﻤﺗﻲﻓﻦﯿﯿﺴﯿﺋﺮﻟافﻮﯿﻀﻟاﻊﻣونﺎﻌﺘﻟوا،ﺎﯿﺟﻮﻟﻮﻨﻜﺘﻟاامﺪﺨﺘﺳﺎﺑﻲﺑﺎﺠﯾﻹاﺮﯿﯿﻐﺘﻟاﻖﯿﻘﺤﺗﺔﯿﻔﯿﻜﻟﺰﺋاﻮﺟكﺎﻨھنﻮﻜﺘﺳوﺔﯿﻤﻟﺎﻌﻟاﺔﻘﺑﺎﺴﻤﻟاﻰﻟإﻲﺑدﻦﻣﺰﺋﺎﻔﻟاﻖﯾﺮﻔﻟاﻞﻘﺘﻨﺘﺳ.ﺔﻔﻠﺘﺨﻣﺬﻓﺎﻨﻣﻦﻣلﻮﻠﺤﻟاﺚﺤﺒﻟﺔﯾرﻮﻓتﺎﻈﺣﻼﻣ قﺮﻔﻠﻟﺔﺻﺮﻓكﺎﻨھنﻮﻜﺘﺳو،ﺔﯿﻤﻟﺎﻌﻟاﺔﻘﺑﺎﺴﻤﻟاﻲﻓقﺮﻓ3ﻞﻀﻓﻷرﻻدو 20,000 ورﻻدو 10,000 ﻦﯿﺑاوحﺮﺘﺗﺔﯿﻟﺎﻣ رﻻدو 100,000 ﺔﻤﯿﻘﺑريﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳاﻞﯾﻮﻤﺗﻰﻠﻋلﻮﺼﺤﻠﻟﻢﯾﺪﻘﺘﻠﻟﺔﯿﻤﻟﺎﻌﻟاﺔﻘﺑﺎﺴﻤﻟاﻲﻓﻞﺋواﻷاﺔﺛﻼﺜﻟا.ﺪﻌﯾ،ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟادةﺎﻗﻊﻣﻞﺻاﻮﺘﻟاﻦﻋﺚﺤﺒﯾةﺮﺒﺧذولﺎﻤﻋأﺪﺋراأوﺔﯿﻟﺎﺘﻟاةﺮﯿﺒﻜﻟاﺔﺻﺮﻔﻟاﻦﻋﺚﺤﺒﯾاﺮً ﻤﺜﺘﺴﻣﺖﻨﻛاءﻮﺳ ﺞﻣﺎﻧﺮﺒﻟضﺮﻌﻟامﻮﯾ(Tech4Good)ل،ﺎﻤﻋﻷادةﺎﯾوررﺎﻜﺘﺑﻻﺎﺑلﺎﻔﺘﺣﻻاﻲﻓكﺮﺘﺷاف.ﺎﺸﺘﻛﻻواونﺎﻌﺘﻠﻟﺔﻤﮭﻠﻣﺔﺌﯿﺑ ﺎﻨﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻣﻲﻓﺮﺛﺆﺘﺳﻲﺘﻟاتﺎﯿﻧﺎﻜﻣﻹﺎﺑو.ﻂﺳوﻷاقﺮﺸﻟاﻲﻓﺔﻟدو15ﻲﻟاﻮﺣﻦﻣﻦﯿﻛرﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟﺔﯿﺣﺎﺘﺘﻓﻻاﻞﻤﻌﻟاورشمﺎﯾأﺢﯿﺘﺘﺳ،ﺮﺒﻤﺘﺒﺳ13ﻰﻟإﺮﺒﻤﺘﺒﺳ10ﻦﻣﺔﯿﻠﻤﻋتﺎﺴﻠﺟرﻮﻀﺤﻟﺔﺻﺮﻔﻟاﻦﯿﻛرﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟحﺎﺘﯿﺳرات.ﺎﮭﻤﻟاءﺎﻨﺑوونﺎﻌﺘﻟواﻢﻠﻌﺘﻟاﻦﻣﻢﻟﺎﻋﻲﻓسﺎﻤﻐﻧﻻاﻰﻄﺳﻮﻟاﺎﯿﺳوآ ﻲﺑﺎﺠﯾﻹاﺮﯿﯿﻐﺘﻟاﻊﻓﺪﺗﻲﺘﻟاتﺎﯿﻨﻘﺘﻟوادواتﻷواتﺎھﺎﺠﺗﻻاثﺪﺣأفﺎﺸﻜﺘﺳاﻢﮭﻨﻜﻤﯾﺚﯿﺣ،ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟاﻲﻓاءﺮﺒﺧﺎھدﻮﻘﺗ.ﻒﯿﻀﺘﺴﺘﺳ،ﻞﻤﻌﻟاورشمﺎﯾأﻦﯿﺑةﺮﺘﻔﻟاﻲﻓ(UNDP)ﺐﺗﺎﻜﻣﻰﻟإﻞﻣﺎﻛمﻮﯾرةﺎﯾﺰﻟﻦﯿﻛرﺎﺸﻤﻟا(UNDP)و(MBRF) لﺎﻤﻋﻷاافﺪھأﻖﯿﻘﺤﺗوﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻاﺮﯿﺛﺄﺘﻟاﻊﻓدﻲﻓتﺎﻧﺎﯿﺒﻟاﺔﯿﻤھأﻰﻠﻋنﻮﻓﺮﻌﺘﯿﺳﺚﯿﺣ.دةﺎﻗﻊﻣﻞﺻاﻮﺘﻟوارﺎﻜﺘﺑﻻادةﺎﮭﺸﻟﺔﯿﻤﻟﺎﻋدرةﺎﺒﻣﻲﻓﺔﻛرﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟﺔﺻﺮﻔﻟاهﺬھتﻮﻔﺗﻻ.ﻲﺑﺎﺠﯾﻹاﺮﯿﯿﻐﺘﻟاﻖﯿﻘﺤﺗﺎﻌً ﻣﺲﻤﺘﻠﻨﻟ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟاﻲﻓﻞﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟا.ﻰﻠﻋ ﺮﺛﺆﺗ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺘﻟا و ﺪﺠﺘﺴﻤﻟا ﺎﻧروﻮﻛ وسﺮﯿﻓ ﻦﻣ ﺔﯾﺎﻗﻮﻠﻟ ﺔﯿﻠﺤﻤﻟا ﺢﺋاﻮﻠﻟوا داتﺎﺷرﻹﺎﺑ رﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻا ﺬﺧأ ﻰﺟﺮﯾ :ﺔﻈﺣﻼﻣ ثﺪﺤﻟا رﻮﻀﺣ.ﺰﺠﺤﻟا ﻂﺑرا: https://www.eventbrite.nl/e/tech4good-demo-day-dubai-tickets-703010462217 ﻲﺑدﺖﯿﻗﻮﺘﺑءً ﺎﺴﻣ4:00ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟا|2023ﺮﺒﻤﺘﺒﺳ8ﺔﻌﻤﺠﻟا:ﺰ