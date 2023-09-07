Asia Pacific Gallium Arsenide Wafer Market to Witness Robust Growth of US$ 2,470.6 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐀𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟐𝟎.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to attain a market size of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟒𝟕𝟎.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟔.𝟔% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The Asia Pacific region heavily relies on the Gallium Arsenide Wafer market, with China standing out as the top manufacturer of GaAs wafers. Significant growth factors for this market include the rising use of smartphones and computing devices, as well as the expanding use of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) in general illumination. One of the main causes of the market trend toward growth has also been the development of IoT. The rapid development of the 5G infrastructure is a major factor in the positive future growth outlook for the Asia Pacific gallium arsenide wafer market.
The current market environment shows a constant increase in demand for GaAs wafers, which is being fueled by rising smartphone penetration, expanding telecommunication networks, and improvements in wireless technologies like 5G. The Asia Pacific region is at the forefront of deploying and extending this next-generation connection as the need for 5G communication technology grows on a worldwide scale. Its relevance is due to a characteristic of gallium arsenide. India is anticipated to invest over $125 billion in 5G network development by 2025 and is anticipated to offer lucrative prospects for the companies operating in the market. With nations like India, South Korea, China, Japan, and others pushing the envelope of 5G technology and aiming for large-scale deployments, India is predicted to be a lucrative market.
The demand for Wi-Fi and other wireless communication equipment is also driven by the increase in mobile data consumption rates and the widespread use of IoT devices. GaAs wafer adoption is being aided by wireless communication technologies owing to the rapid growth rates for such devices. For instance, China now has 1,695 million mobile subscribers, an increase of 5 million. The quarter ending in June 2023 had a 175 million increase in 5G subscriptions.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟐𝟗.𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The computer mobile devices segment is anticipated to hold onto its leading position in the Asia Pacific gallium arsenide wafer market, accounting for the highest market share of 29.5%. The segment is forecast to witness a robust growth in CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.
The growing demand for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other portable electronic devices in the Asia Pacific region is directly related to the segment's continued rise. For instance, by 2025, the GSM Association projects that China will add up to 340 million smartphone connections, with adoption reaching 90% of connections.
The usage of GaAs wafers in the manufacturing of integrated circuits and power amplifiers for these devices has increased as a result of the growing focus on high-speed data connectivity, cutting-edge mobile technologies, and improved user experiences. The GSM Association reports that 5G adoption is progressing with new network rollouts and more reasonably priced handsets. By the end of 2022, China had more than 2.3 million 5G base stations, including about 887,000 installed that year.
𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐀𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐫
The Asia Pacific Gallium Arsenide Wafer market is poised to flourish at the head of the Electronics segment. In 2022, the segment generated a 33% revenue share and will continue to dominate the market as a result of the widespread use of gallium arsenide wafers in a range of electronic applications. The segment will grow at a CAGR of 17.8% during the projected period, paving the way for a technologically advanced and competitive electronic market in the area.
The production of electronic products such as high-frequency devices, power electronics, high-speed communication devices, photovoltaic cells, integrated circuits, sensors, and detectors uses gallium arsenide wafers, and this is what is causing the market to expand.
𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟕𝟎% 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐏𝐀𝐂 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The Asia Pacific area is essential to the global market for gallium arsenide wafers, with China as the top producer. China dominated the market, which accounts for more than half of global production. By 2030, the nation's share of regional revenue in the Asia Pacific will probably be greater than 70%.
Due to significant government assistance, which is promoting the growth of the studied market in China, China is the main country leading the electronics industry.
For instance, by providing funds to key firms in the sector, the Chinese government is boosting its homegrown technology market. Such patterns are motivating new businesses to increase their market share in the nation. For instance, in February 2023, AXT, a producer of compound semiconductor wafer substrates like GaAs wafer substrates, said that activities at its Beijing site would be expanding. For added support in maintaining its position as the top supplier of compound semiconductor substrates, the company made investments in raw material extraction facilities.
China is a pioneer in the development of 5G infrastructure as well as other consumer electronics and electric mobility technologies. For instance, China will have around 2.31 million 5G base stations by the end of 2022, according to MIIT. The development of these industries as a whole is providing a promising future for the study market in China.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Few players, including AXT Inc., Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH, and STMicroelectronics, hold a sizable market share in the competitive and highly concentrated gallium arsenide wafer market. Established businesses put a lot of effort into improving their position by putting money into R&D and offering clients better, more technologically advanced products.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝:
• Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co.
• AXT Inc.
• Century Epitech Co Ltd.
• China Crystal Technologies
• Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH
• Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC
• Holtek Semiconductor Inc.
• Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Inc.
• Ommic S.A.
• Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.
• STMicroelectronics
• Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd.
• Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials
• WIN Semiconductors Corporation
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Semi-Conducting Gallium Arsenide (SC GaAs)
• Semi-Insulating Gallium Arsenide (SI GaAs)
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝
• Vertical Gradient Freeze (VGF)
• Liquid Encapsulated Czochralski (LEC)
• Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE)
• Metal-Organic Vapor Phase Epitaxy (MOVPE)
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Computers & Mobile Devices
• Photovoltaic Cells
• Optoelectronic Communications
• Laser Diodes and Infrared Emission
• Solar Cells
• Transistors
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Electronics
• Internet of Things Markets
• Aerospace and Defense
• Communications Equipment
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• ASEAN
o Myanmar
o Cambodia
o Malaysia
o Thailand
o Indonesia
o Vietnam
o Philippines
o Rest of ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
