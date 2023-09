Asia Pacific Gallium Arsenide Wafer Market to Witness Robust Growth of US$ 2,470.6 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐†๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐€๐ซ๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐๐ž ๐–๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ revenue was ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is projected to attain a market size of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ•๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ” ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ”% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-gallium-arsenide-wafer-market The Asia Pacific region heavily relies on the Gallium Arsenide Wafer market, with China standing out as the top manufacturer of GaAs wafers. Significant growth factors for this market include the rising use of smartphones and computing devices, as well as the expanding use of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) in general illumination. One of the main causes of the market trend toward growth has also been the development of IoT. The rapid development of the 5G infrastructure is a major factor in the positive future growth outlook for the Asia Pacific gallium arsenide wafer market.The current market environment shows a constant increase in demand for GaAs wafers, which is being fueled by rising smartphone penetration, expanding telecommunication networks, and improvements in wireless technologies like 5G. The Asia Pacific region is at the forefront of deploying and extending this next-generation connection as the need for 5G communication technology grows on a worldwide scale. Its relevance is due to a characteristic of gallium arsenide. India is anticipated to invest over $125 billion in 5G network development by 2025 and is anticipated to offer lucrative prospects for the companies operating in the market. With nations like India, South Korea, China, Japan, and others pushing the envelope of 5G technology and aiming for large-scale deployments, India is predicted to be a lucrative market.The demand for Wi-Fi and other wireless communication equipment is also driven by the increase in mobile data consumption rates and the widespread use of IoT devices. GaAs wafer adoption is being aided by wireless communication technologies owing to the rapid growth rates for such devices. For instance, China now has 1,695 million mobile subscribers, an increase of 5 million. The quarter ending in June 2023 had a 175 million increase in 5G subscriptions.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐จ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ“% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe computer mobile devices segment is anticipated to hold onto its leading position in the Asia Pacific gallium arsenide wafer market, accounting for the highest market share of 29.5%. The segment is forecast to witness a robust growth in CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.The growing demand for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other portable electronic devices in the Asia Pacific region is directly related to the segment's continued rise. For instance, by 2025, the GSM Association projects that China will add up to 340 million smartphone connections, with adoption reaching 90% of connections.The usage of GaAs wafers in the manufacturing of integrated circuits and power amplifiers for these devices has increased as a result of the growing focus on high-speed data connectivity, cutting-edge mobile technologies, and improved user experiences. The GSM Association reports that 5G adoption is progressing with new network rollouts and more reasonably priced handsets. By the end of 2022, China had more than 2.3 million 5G base stations, including about 887,000 installed that year.๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐€๐ซ๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐๐ž ๐–๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซThe Asia Pacific Gallium Arsenide Wafer market is poised to flourish at the head of the Electronics segment. In 2022, the segment generated a 33% revenue share and will continue to dominate the market as a result of the widespread use of gallium arsenide wafers in a range of electronic applications. The segment will grow at a CAGR of 17.8% during the projected period, paving the way for a technologically advanced and competitive electronic market in the area.The production of electronic products such as high-frequency devices, power electronics, high-speed communication devices, photovoltaic cells, integrated circuits, sensors, and detectors uses gallium arsenide wafers, and this is what is causing the market to expand.๐‚๐ก๐ข๐ง๐š ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ•๐ŸŽ% ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐€๐๐€๐‚ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe Asia Pacific area is essential to the global market for gallium arsenide wafers, with China as the top producer. China dominated the market, which accounts for more than half of global production. By 2030, the nation's share of regional revenue in the Asia Pacific will probably be greater than 70%.Due to significant government assistance, which is promoting the growth of the studied market in China, China is the main country leading the electronics industry.For instance, by providing funds to key firms in the sector, the Chinese government is boosting its homegrown technology market. Such patterns are motivating new businesses to increase their market share in the nation. For instance, in February 2023, AXT, a producer of compound semiconductor wafer substrates like GaAs wafer substrates, said that activities at its Beijing site would be expanding. China is a pioneer in the development of 5G infrastructure as well as other consumer electronics and electric mobility technologies. For instance, China will have around 2.31 million 5G base stations by the end of 2022, according to MIIT. The development of these industries as a whole is providing a promising future for the study market in China. ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žFew players, including AXT Inc., Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH, and STMicroelectronics, hold a sizable market share in the competitive and highly concentrated gallium arsenide wafer market. Established businesses put a lot of effort into improving their position by putting money into R&D and offering clients better, more technologically advanced products. Established businesses put a lot of effort into improving their position by putting money into R&D and offering clients better, more technologically advanced products.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐:โ€ข Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co.โ€ข AXT Inc.โ€ข Century Epitech Co Ltd.โ€ข China Crystal Technologiesโ€ข Freiberger Compound Materials GmbHโ€ข Global Communication Semiconductors, LLCโ€ข Holtek Semiconductor Inc.โ€ข Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Inc.โ€ข Ommic S.A.โ€ข Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.โ€ข STMicroelectronicsโ€ข Taiwan Semiconductor Co. โ€ข Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co.โ€ข AXT Inc.โ€ข Century Epitech Co Ltd.โ€ข China Crystal Technologiesโ€ข Freiberger Compound Materials GmbHโ€ข Global Communication Semiconductors, LLCโ€ข Holtek Semiconductor Inc.โ€ข Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Inc.โ€ข Ommic S.A.โ€ข Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.โ€ข STMicroelectronicsโ€ข Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd.โ€ข Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materialsโ€ข WIN Semiconductors Corporationโ€ข Other Prominent Players

๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž
๐"๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐š๐ซ๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐๐ž ๐ฐ๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.

๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Semi-Conducting Gallium Arsenide (SC GaAs)โ€ข Semi-Insulating Gallium Arsenide (SI GaAs)

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐โ€ข Vertical Gradient Freeze (VGF)โ€ข Liquid Encapsulated Czochralski (LEC)โ€ข Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE)โ€ข Metal-Organic Vapor Phase Epitaxy (MOVPE)โ€ข Others

๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Computers & Mobile Devicesโ€ข Photovoltaic Cellsโ€ข Optoelectronic Communicationsโ€ข Laser Diodes and Infrared Emissionโ€ข Solar Cellsโ€ข Transistorsโ€ข Others

๐๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒโ€ข Automotiveโ€ข Industrialโ€ข Electronicsโ€ข Internet of Things Marketsโ€ข Aerospace and Defenseโ€ข Communications Equipmentโ€ข Others

๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Chinaโ€ข Indiaโ€ข Japanโ€ข South Koreaโ€ข Taiwanโ€ข ASEANo Myanmaro Cambodiao Malaysiao Thailando Indonesiao Vietnamo Philippineso Rest of ASEANโ€ข Rest of Asia Pacific 