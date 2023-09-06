Sustainable Jeans Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2029 | Ecoalf, Levi Strauss & Co., Patagonia
Stay up to date with Sustainable Jeans Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
A new research study on Global Sustainable Jeans Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Sustainable Jeans products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are Levi Strauss & Co. (United States), Patagonia (United States), Nudie Jeans Co. (Sweden), Mud Jeans (Netherlands), Outerknown (United States), Kings of Indigo (Netherlands), Reformation (United States), MUD Jeans (Netherlands), DL1961 (United States), Kuyichi (Netherlands), G-Star RAW (Netherlands), Ecoalf (Spain), Hiut Denim Co. (United Kingdom).
The global Sustainable Jeans market may touch new levels of USD 153.42 Billion in 2029, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.2% backed by increasing market development activities in the industry. The current market size is seen at USD 83.5 Billion as per latest publication of HTF MI.
Definition:
The sustainable jeans market refers to a segment of the fashion industry that focuses on the production, sale, and promotion of jeans and denim products with a strong emphasis on sustainability and ethical practices. Sustainable jeans aim to minimize their environmental and social impacts throughout their entire lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to production, distribution, use, and eventual disposal or recycling. Sustainable jeans are often made from environmentally friendly materials such as organic cotton, hemp, recycled denim, or other sustainable fibers. These materials are cultivated and processed with reduced water, chemical, and energy use. Brands in this market often prioritize fair labor practices, ensuring that workers involved in the production of jeans receive fair wages and work in safe and humane conditions. Sustainable jeans may employ water-saving production techniques, such as waterless dyeing methods, to minimize water consumption, which is typically high in traditional denim manufacturing.
Market Trends:
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Global Sustainable Jeans Market Breakdown by Application (Men, Women, Children) by Type (Organic Cotton Jeans, Recycled Denim Jeans, Vegan Jeans, Others) by Sales Channel (Offline, Online) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
List of players profiled in this report: Levi Strauss & Co. (United States), Patagonia (United States), Nudie Jeans Co. (Sweden), Mud Jeans (Netherlands), Outerknown (United States), Kings of Indigo (Netherlands), Reformation (United States), MUD Jeans (Netherlands), DL1961 (United States), Kuyichi (Netherlands), G-Star RAW (Netherlands), Ecoalf (Spain), Hiut Denim Co. (United Kingdom)
