Spaceport Launches Threadless Apparel on Roblox

Thousands of real-life Threadless designs are now available in the Metaverse across all Roblox experiences

Partnering with Spaceport enabled us to quickly bring our artists’ designs to millions of Roblox players, and to further expand the reach of their work in a meaningful way through this new platform.” — Jake Nickell, Founder and CEO of Threadless