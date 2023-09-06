Blink Charging UK to Promote Healthier Air Quality with Charging for Charity Initiative

Blink Charging UK will donate profits from all charging on Blink chargers throughout the UK during World EV Day, September 9, 2023

St. Albans, U.K., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that in recognition of World EV Day on September 9, it’s wholly owned subsidiary, Blink Charging UK, will donate profits made from its UK chargers. Blink’s participation aims to support efforts to reduce air pollution throughout the UK, emphasizing the significant positive effect EV adoption can have on air quality.

Blink Charging UK will donate the proceeds to organizations working to eradicate lung diseases such as asthma. The donation will be based on the total amount of EV charging conducted on Blink UK’s chargers throughout September 9th. The more drivers charge, the larger the donation.

The average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle emits approximately 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide every year, with each gallon of petrol burnt creating about 8,887 grams of carbon dioxide. In contrast, EVs emit no tailpipe emissions. EV adoption is a direct and significant step towards cleaning up the air we breathe, creating a healthier environment for all. The UK has seen significant strides in air pollution improvement in the last decade. In London, both nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels have experienced significant reduction. Policies promoting the use of EVs have played a role in being directly responsible for this noteworthy change.

In London, the 9th largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world, EV sales are on the rise with a four-fold growth occurring in just three years between 2019-2022. Along with education on positive health benefits, the sharp increase in EV adoption can be attributed to a variety of financial incentives.

One out of every six deaths worldwide is caused by air pollution, amounting to approximately nine million deaths every year. Pollution is the largest environmental risk factor for disease and premature death and diesel vehicles are considered as one of the largest contributors to air pollution. In addition, health issues such as asthma, COPD, and dementia are directly aggravated by air pollution and vehicle emissions. Blink Charging UK’s visionary involvement in promotion of EVs through EV charging based donation aligns with the Company’s mission to address and eradicate pollution caused by transportation. Since an average passenger vehicle emits approximately 400 grams of carbon dioxide for every mile traveled, every mile charged with Blink makes a significant impact.

EV drivers can participate in the “Charge for Charity” initiative simply by charging their cars at a Blink charger on September 9th. Blink chargers can be found via the Blink Charging UK Mobile App | Blink Charging UK.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has contracted, sold, or deployed nearly 78,000 charging ports worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

Jon Myers

PR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 266

Blink Investor Relations Contact

Vitalie Stelea

IR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 446