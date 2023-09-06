Healixa Inc. and Modern Homestead Industries Join Forces to Revolutionize Global Water Access with the Launch of Healixa’s Deposition Water Harvesting™ Technology

Healixa, a trailblazing innovator in disruptive technologies, is proud to announce a global brand and license partnership with Modern Homestead Industries to offer its groundbreaking Deposition Water Harvesting™ (“DWH™”) technology through Modern Homestead’s 160 million potential TV viewers

New York, NY and Pleasant Shade, TN, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC: EMOR) ("Healixa" or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the clean water, health-tech, and green-tech industries, and Modern Homestead Industries (“Modern Homestead”), an organization committed to enabling and empowering individuals and communities to embrace regenerative and sustainable living, today announced a groundbreaking branding and sales collaboration focused on water security.

Through their collaboration, Healixa and Modern Homestead will seek to address the growing global water access and scarcity crisis through the marketing and sales of the Healixa’s groundbreaking Global AquaDuct™ powered by patent pending DWH™ technology. Healixa’s DWH™ technology is a revolutionary approach to extracting pure water from the atmosphere anywhere on the planet, even in remote or desolate locations where access to power-grids is unavailable. Branded as the "Eternal Spring™”, this revolutionary technology will be featured on the highly anticipated Modern Homestead TV show, featuring renowned hosts Janna Breslin and Evan DeMarco. Modern Homestead is set to debut on Carbon TV September 6, 2023 which boasts a potential viewership audience of over 160 million individuals worldwide.

Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, saying, “Our collaboration with Modern Homestead on the Eternal Spring™ reflects our enduring commitment to improve the quality of people’s lives through innovation and sustainability. Together with our partner, Modern Homestead Industries, we are standing together to highlight the importance of global access to clean water.”

Evan DeMarco, CEO of Modern Homestead Industries, added, “Modern Homestead, both as a captivating TV show and a dynamic digital community, was conceived as a platform to educate, equip, and empower humanity's transition to regenerative and self-sufficient lifestyles. Eternal Spring™ represents an unparalleled marvel of engineering that we are eager to introduce to a global audience."

With a staggering 2.1 billion people grappling with inadequate access to safe drinking water, and more than 900 children succumbing daily to waterborne illnesses and dehydration, Healixa’s globally applied patents for its DWH™ technology has the potential to contribute to the worldwide effort to eradicate water insecurity.

About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the clean water generation, health-tech, and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. For more information, visit www.healixa.com .

About Modern Homestead Industries

Modern Homestead Industries is a trailblazing force in ushering a new era of regenerative living. Led by CEO Evan DeMarco, the company's multifaceted approach, including the groundbreaking "Modern Homestead" TV show, is dedicated to fostering a global movement towards self-sufficiency and empowering communities worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

