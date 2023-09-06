Yuengling’s Ice Cream Inc. (YCRM) Settles Last Convertible Promissory Notes With Holders

ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Yuengling’s Ice Cream Corporation (“Yuengling’s” or “The Company”) (OTC: YCRM), recently announced that it has settled and repaid two existing Convertible Promissory Notes in favor of 1800 Diagonal Lending, LLC and Quick Capital, LLC. The final payments in full dated September 5, 2023, to the parties of $13,500 and $22,000, respectively, in accordance with the executed agreements fully extinguishing such notes.

Accordingly, the parties have no further rights or obligations to each other as to such debt, and the Registrant will have no obligations to issue securities to the holders as to such debt. The Company will disclose these transactions in its upcoming Form 10-Q filing.

As the previously announced Business Combination with PickleJar Holdings progresses, the Company plans to make future announcements regarding the Definitive Agreement and closing date on or before September 30, 2023, as detailed in the binding Letter of Intent announced on August 29, 2023.

About Yuengling’s Ice Cream (YCRM)

Yuengling’s Ice Cream was founded by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling in 1920 to help support the family brewery during Prohibition, which lasted from January 1920 to December 1933. Spun off as a separate company from the brewery in 1935, Yuengling's maintained a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The company discontinued production in 1985 when no family successor emerged. In 2014, the brand was revived with plans to expand the brand’s production and distribution. However, in 2022, the corporate reorganization resulted in plans to take the company private to consider the relaunch of its products in the spring/summer of 2023.

