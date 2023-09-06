CAE to Host Education Webinar ‘A Roadmap to Employability: Integrating Higher-Order Skills Into Curricula and Assessment’

Experts will share actionable insights to help ensure K12 students develop the necessary knowledge and skills for academic and career success

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE), the leader in designing innovative performance tasks for measurement and instruction of higher-order skills and for subject area assessments, today announced it will hold an educational leader webinar titled “A Roadmap to Employability: Integrating Higher-Order Skills Into Curricula and Assessment.” The live webinar will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 4-5 p.m. EDT.



Designed for K12 state, district and school leaders, the presentation and question-and-answer session will be moderated by Doug Mesecar, a partner with the Strategos Group and former deputy chief of staff for the U.S. Department of education. It will also feature CAE Chief Academic Officer Doris Zahner, Ph.D., and Johnny Key, the former secretary of education for the Arkansas Department of Education, who is also a current partner with the Strategos Group.

“To increase students’ employability after high school or post-secondary education, they must not only have deep content knowledge but also critical thinking, problem solving and written communication skills to apply that knowledge,” said Zahner, who oversees research and psychometrics for CAE’s performance-based assessments. “Doug Mesecar and Johnny Key have a wealth of experience in education and we look forward to their perspective on how to prepare students to be future-ready.”

The education experts will share:

How state and federal funding and policy can support the integration of higher-order skills into instruction, curricula, and measurement

Insights from the former secretary of education of Arkansas about how to design a K12 educational system that truly prepares students for employability

How higher-order skills connect with and complement content knowledge

Examples of innovative ways districts are teaching and measuring higher-order skills across curricula

To register for the free Sept. 19 edWebinar “A Roadmap to Employability: Integrating Higher-Order Skills Into Curricula and Assessment,” visit here.

Registrants will be given the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation.

