Alliance Entertainment’s COKeM Gaming Division to Launch Exclusive Atari® 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine for the Home on October 3rd

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT) (“Alliance Entertainment”, “Company”), a distributor and wholesaler of the world’s largest in stock selection of music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, and collectibles, today announced in partnership with Atari® and retro home arcade company, Arcade1Up, the launch of the Arcade1Up Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine for the home.

Alliance Entertainment, through its COKeM International video game division, is the leader in US distribution of video games and related products. Using its wide range of retail partners, COKeM will launch the over 5-foot-tall cabinet for pre-sale online beginning September 5th at major retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop, with delivery expected to consumers by the official release date of October 3rd. The arcade will also be readily available on release date at Amazon.com, Kohls.com, Wayfair.com, Dell.com, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Conn’s Home Plus, RC Willey as well as many other retailers within the US.

The Deluxe Edition arcade machine is Arcade1Up’s most authentic arcade format yet. Featuring a streamlined style and sleek, single-cabinet design that echoes the look of the classic arcade machine, with modern features and technology.

The Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe arcade machine celebrates the magic of Atari with (14) Atari Arcade Classics and (50) Atari 2600 games, the largest selection of game titles to be released on an Arcade1Up Deluxe machine yet and includes classic games such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, and Missile Command® making this feature-packed machine one of the best ways to embrace nostalgia. The cabinet also features a 17-inch BOE display panel, a light-up marquee, 3D Molded Light-Up Coin Doors, light-up buttons, and dual speakers for dynamic sound. With its wi-fi experience, gamers will be able to connect, compete and share high scores with others worldwide. The Atari 50th Anniversary Arcade Machine will immerse users into the world of classic gaming with this feature-packed cabinet. Each cabinet will include a Certificate of Authenticity to guarantee the genuine Atari heritage.

“We are excited to partner with Atari and Arcade1Up to offer such a unique cabinet to the arcade gaming and retro community,” said Ken Glaser, SVP of Sales at Alliance Entertainment. “This is another opportunity for Alliance Entertainment to support our retailers by offering this one-of-a-kind arcade experience to engage with consumers in the marketplace.”

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.Atari.com.



About Tastemakers LLC | Arcade1Up

It’s time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale home arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up’s classic titles include NFL Blitz Legends, NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION, Golden Tee 3D, Terminator 2, Tron™, Street Fighter™, X-Men, Mortal Kombat®, Atari, Pong®, PAC-MAN™, Star Wars™, Marvel Super Heroes ™, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™, and more. Arcade1Up allows people to play in the comfort of their homes, with an authentic retro arcade experience at an accessible price. Check out Arcade1Up.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and the Arcade1Up Companion App available in the App Store and Google Play.

About COKeM International

COKeM is a cutting-edge distribution company serving the video games and accessories industry. COKeM’s world-class 220,000 square-foot warehouse is located in Shakopee, Minnesota. COKeM is always leveling up, providing expanded services including full-service distribution, design & merchandising, sales support, e-commerce and publishing across gaming. Whether you would like to take advantage of our in-house e-commerce and publishing across gaming. marketing team, unique partner relationships or product end-of life management services, COKeM’s ready to deliver customized and light-speed business solutions for winners. For more information visit www.cokem.com.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, and consumer electronics. We offer over 375,000 unique in stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance’s reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance’s costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance’s dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance’s existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance’s significant amount of indebtedness; Our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks and failure by Alliance to meet the covenant requirements of its revolving credit facility, including a fixed charge coverage ratio; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility, including Alliance’s recent breach of the covenant requirements, could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance’s resources; Alliance’s business being adversely affected by increased inflation, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; risk that the COVID-19 pandemic, and local, state, and federal responses to addressing the pandemic may have an adverse effect on our business operations, as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance’s financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

MZ Group

Chris Tyson/Larry Holub

(949) 491-8235

AENT@mzgroup.us