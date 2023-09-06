AI for Customer Service Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2029 | Salesforce, Google, IBM
A new research study on Global AI for Customer Service Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of AI for Customer Service products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are IBM (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Salesforce (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Nuance Communications (United States), Genesys (United States), Zendesk (United States), Freshworks (United States), Pegasystems (United States), Verint Systems (United States).
The global AI for Customer Service market may touch new levels of USD 8.5 Billion in 2029, exhibiting at a CAGR of 25.72% backed by increasing market development activities in the industry. The current market size is seen at USD 3.71 Billion as per latest publication of HTF MI.
Definition:
The AI for Customer Service market refers to the sector of the technology industry that focuses on the development, deployment, and utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and solutions to enhance and automate customer support and service processes. These AI-driven systems are designed to improve the customer experience, increase efficiency, and reduce operational costs for businesses across various industries by providing automated, intelligent, and personalized assistance to customers. AI-powered virtual agents and chatbots are central to this market. They interact with customers through text or speech and can handle a wide range of inquiries, from answering frequently asked questions to resolving complex issues. NLP technology allows AI systems to understand and respond to human language, enabling more natural and meaningful interactions between customers and virtual agents. Machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics are used to analyze customer data, predict customer behavior, and offer personalized recommendations or solutions.
Market Trends:
• The trend is towards providing seamless customer support across multiple channels, including chat, email, social media, and voice, using AI to ensure consistency and personalization.
• AI is enabling businesses to offer highly personalized customer experiences by analyzing customer data and behavior to tailor recommendations, product offerings, and support.
• The use of AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants is growing, providing instant responses to customer inquiries and handling routine tasks.
Market Drivers:
• Rising customer expectations for fast, efficient, and personalized support are driving the adoption of AI in customer service.
• Businesses are motivated to reduce support costs and improve operational efficiency by automating routine tasks.
• Advances in AI, machine learning, and natural language processing technologies are making AI-driven customer service more capable and accessible.
Market Opportunities:
• AI can significantly reduce the cost of customer support operations by automating tasks, leading to cost savings for businesses.
• AI-driven personalization and proactive support can result in improved customer satisfaction and loyalty.
• AI systems can easily scale to handle growing customer support demands, making them suitable for businesses of all sizes.
Target Audience:
• E-Commerce
• Telecommunications Industry
• Healthcare Industry
• Retail Industry
• Gaming Industry
• Government Bodies
• Others
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Global AI for Customer Service Market Breakdown by Application (Chatbot, Virtual Assistants, Personalized Recommendation, Others) by Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise, Hybrid) by Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, Finance, Telecommunications, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
