Basic Chemicals Market in Indonesia | New Innovation and Future Demand Dynamics By 2030

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in use of inorganic chemicals in fertilizer manufacturing and surge in use of inorganic chemicals in the pharmaceuticals and building & construction sector have boosted the growth of the Indonesia basic chemicals market. However, health-related risks associated with inorganic and organic petrochemicals and oleochemicals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in number of new chemicals is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚:

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: Indonesia has a growing basic chemicals industry due to its large population and increasing industrialization. The demand for basic chemicals in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and automotive contributes to the market's growth.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬: The basic chemicals market in Indonesia encompasses a wide range of products, including:

𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬: These include products like polyethylene, polypropylene, and other plastics derived from petrochemical feedstocks.

𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬: Indonesia is an agricultural country, and the production of fertilizers is essential for its farming sector.

The organic petrochemicals segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬: This category includes various chemicals used in manufacturing processes, such as acids, solvents, and alkalis.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬: These chemicals are used in specific applications, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and electronics manufacturing.

The building & construction segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the market. However, the energy segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: The Indonesian government plays a significant role in regulating the basic chemicals industry to ensure safety, environmental protection, and quality standards. Regulations may impact import/export, pricing, and production processes.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬: Environmental issues, including pollution and waste management, are increasingly important in Indonesia's basic chemicals industry. Companies are working towards more sustainable practices to minimize their impact on the environment.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬: Indonesia exports a considerable portion of its basic chemicals to various countries, particularly in Asia. Demand from neighboring countries like Singapore and Malaysia is significant.

The B2B segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬: Some challenges faced by the Indonesian basic chemicals market include competition from other countries, fluctuations in commodity prices (especially in the petrochemical sector), and the need for continuous investment in technology and infrastructure.

𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: The Indonesian government has been encouraging investment in the basic chemicals sector to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on imports. Expansion projects by major companies aim to increase production capacity.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Indonesia basic chemicals market was pegged at $17.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $35.1 billion by 2030, growing at CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Several domestic and international companies operate in the Indonesian basic chemicals market. Some of the prominent players include PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk, PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, and PT Petrokimia Gresik.

The Indonesia basis chemicals market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as PT Asahimas Chemical, PT Mega Chemical Pratama, PT Dow Inonesia, Chandra Asri Petrochemical (CAP), BASF SE, PT. Lautan Luas Tbk, PT. Indonesia Acids Industry, Solvay, PT. Sumitomo Indonesia, and PT. Polychem Indonesia Tbk.

