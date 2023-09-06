Submit Release
Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade, delivers a keynote at 'KBW2023: IMPACT'

Henry Chang, the CEO of leading South Korea-based blockchain developer Wemade delivered a keynote at the main conference of Korea Blockchain Week

Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henry Chang, the CEO of leading South Korea-based blockchain developer Wemade delivered a keynote at the main conference of Korea Blockchain Week titled 'IMPACT' on the theme 'Mega-Ecosystem WEMIX: Beyond Games', introducing the blockchain ecosystem of WEMIX3.0.

  • Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade, delivered a keynote on ‘WEMIX Mega Ecosystem: Beyond Games'
  • Laying the foundation for a mega WEMIX ecosystem through technical implementation and effective service establishment
  • To build a mega ecosystem where different chains come together to form one ecosystem

Henry Chang emphasized that the most important element in blockchain is utility value. “We launched our own blockchain mainnet WEMIX3.0 centered on games,” said Henry Chang. “The utility value of the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem increased with advanced tokenomics with DAO and NFT, and DeFi services that combine NFT with cryptocurrencies.”

The Wemade CEO went on further to explain about WEMIX’s new project, unagi, which interconnects blockchain to form a mega-ecosystem. “unagi will initially support 8 blockchains and expand its compatibility to non-EVM networks. With unagi, users, holders, and assets will be transferred to the WEMIX3.0 mainnet to further develop the WEMIX ecosystem. Una Wallet, which connects all assets across multiple chains through one single wallet, will launch soon as well.”

CEO Henry Chang concluded the keynote by revealing the blueprint for the true mega-ecosystem that WEMIX is aiming for. “Through unagi, 8 different chain ecosystems will be fused together with WEMIX to build a mega-ecosystem that is connected as one”.

Wemade is the main sponsor of ‘IMPACT’, the main conference at Korea Blockchain Week, the largest blockchain event in Asia, for the second year in a row. Wemade has also set up an exhibition booth for the unagi and Ethereum Layer 2 Project ‘Kroma' at the conference.

About WEMADE
A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.


