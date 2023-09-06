ServiceTrade Releases New Innovations for Fire and Life Safety

Innovations deliver an end-to-end solution to streamline front-office operations, sell more profitable contracts, and provide exceptional customer service

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, the leader in software for commercial contractors, has just unveiled two groundbreaking offerings for fire and life safety contractors in preparation for the upcoming AFSA42 convention hosted by the American Fire Sprinkler Association.



The first innovation, InspectionManager, streamlines inspections to ensure technicians can focus on critical activities that keep businesses running and communities safe. The second, NorthBoundary SalesManager for Fire and Life Safety, provides sales professionals with a specialized sales application to efficiently price inspection agreements and create compelling proposals that lead to profitable customer relationships. These cutting-edge solutions are a game-changer for the industry and will revolutionize how fire and life safety contractors operate.

Managing fire inspections can be a complex task for service contractors. They must navigate different requirements and standards set by national, state, and local authorities. Outdated, paper-based processes can make this even more challenging. As a result, it is difficult for field technicians to work efficiently while meeting compliance standards and customer expectations.

Making matters worse, sales representatives struggle with disconnected systems that lack visibility into effective pricing and service delivery. This wastes time and creates uncertainty when crafting inspection contracts that meet margin expectations.

With these innovations, fire contractors can now consolidate their crucial customer-facing work into one system, allowing them to access valuable insights previously scattered across their inspection, service, and sales systems. For example, a technician can perform a complicated inspection, highlight deficiencies that need to be fixed, and easily pass off to a sales representative who can generate quotes to increase revenue for the contractor.

“I’m excited to release these innovations for fire and life safety contractors, “ said Billy Marshall, the CEO of ServiceTrade. “ServiceTrade remains committed to leading the fire and life safety industry with technology applications that improve technician productivity, lower risk for both the contractor and building owner and increase contractor sales efficiency.”

InspectionManager

InspectionManager combines the leading capabilities from ServiceTrade with Asurio’s BirdDog product to improve field techs' ability to streamline the inspection process while maintaining compliance with national, state, and local AHJ standards.

At the heart of InspectionManager is a new comprehensive library of pre-built inspection forms and reports based on NFPA standards to help contractors get up and running fast and with minimal customization. This new resource is possible given the extensive knowledge and industry experience ServiceTrade has amassed over 10+ years in the fire and life safety market.

InspectionManager makes it easy for inspectors to digitize the entire inspection lifecycle, perform complex tasks like joint-commission inspections, and deliver compliant reports. InspectionManager includes new features, such as the ability to complete jobs with multiple inspectors across multiple days, and offers integrations to leading third-party portals, making it easier for inspectors to complete a report and submit it once, ending a lot of duplicate data entry that frustrates techs.

NorthBoundary SalesManager for Fire and Life Safety

The second innovation, SalesManager for Fire and Life Safety, builds off ServiceTrade’s acquisition of NorthBoundary and adds fire-specific capabilities like:

The ability to create inspection proposals in line with NFPA standards

Ensuring consistent proposal processes across office locations

Planning tools to forecast future labor demand



By integrating the sales process with service delivery in ServiceTrade, contractors will have complete visibility and control over how agreements are priced and delivered to ensure margin performance and an exceptional customer experience.

Feature Availability

InspectionManager and NorthBoundary SalesManager for Fire and Life Safety are available today for all ServiceTrade users on their Premium and Enterprise plans.

Feature List

InspectionManager - available in October 2023

InspectionManager third-party integrations - Q4, 2023

NorthBoundary SalesManager Fire Pricing Templates - GA Now

NorthBoundary SalesManager Integration to ServiceTrade - GA Now

ServiceTrade at AFSA42

ServiceTrade will showcase its latest advancements for fire and life safety contractors at the American Fire Sprinkler Association AFSA42 Convention in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 6-9, 2023.

Three ServiceTrade leaders will deliver thought-leadership presentations during AFSA42.

Billy Marshall presents Adapting to the Labor Shortage: It’s Time for a New Approach on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m.

Anna McMahon, VP of Sales, presents Everyone Is Talking So, Where is Your Story? on Friday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m.

James Jordan, VP of Customer Solutions, presents Get to Wow Now! How Premium Brands Deliver Value Faster on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.



About ServiceTrade

Founded in 2012, ServiceTrade makes software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications for commercial service contractors, such as fire and life safety contractors, mechanical contractors, and HVAC contractors. These contractors utilize ServiceTrade’s mobile & web applications to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and increase revenue. ServiceTrade currently serves 1,300+ commercial contractors. The company can be reached at www.ServiceTrade.com.

Media Contact Information

Brian Bachofner, ServiceTrade Chief Marketing Officer

704.661.4134

brian.bachofner@servicetrade.com