Regency Centers to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: REG) today announced that Mike Mas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation at the 2023 BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference (the “Conference”) on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 2:10 pm ET. To access the Company’s live presentation, use the webcast registration link below.

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Time: 2:10 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET
Speakers: Mike Mas – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Christy McElroy – Senior Vice President, Capital Markets
Webcast Link: Regency Centers BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference
   

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website within 24 hours after the conclusion of the Conference –  investors.regencycenters.com

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

