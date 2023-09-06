Cooling Fabrics Market: Comprehensive Insights with a Broad Segment Analysis and Innovative Research Methodologies

Cooling Fabrics Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The knitted segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global cooling fabric market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The fact that knitted fabrics are more comfortable to the wearer due to its properties, such as better breathability and the ability to fit the shape of the body in the best possible way drives the segment growth. Simultaneously, the woven segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027, due to their superior functionality and excellent physical and chemical properties.

The cooling fabrics industry refers to the manufacturing and development of textiles and materials designed to provide enhanced comfort and cooling effects to individuals wearing clothing or using products made from these materials. These fabrics are designed to manage temperature and moisture, making them particularly popular in hot and humid climates or for sports and outdoor activities.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: The cooling fabrics industry utilizes various materials and technologies to create textiles with cooling properties. Some common materials include moisture-wicking fabrics, phase-change materials (PCMs), and microencapsulation technologies. These materials help regulate body temperature and keep the wearer cool.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

- Apparel: Cooling fabrics are commonly used in sportswear, activewear, outdoor clothing, and workwear. These fabrics help athletes and outdoor enthusiasts stay comfortable during physical activities.

- Bedding and Home Textiles: Cooling fabrics are also used in bedding, mattress covers, and pillows to promote better sleep by maintaining a cooler temperature.

- Medical and Healthcare: Cooling fabrics have applications in medical textiles, such as wound dressings and patient gowns, to help regulate body temperature for comfort and healing.

- Automotive: Some automotive manufacturers use cooling fabrics in seats to enhance passenger comfort during hot weather.

The sports apparel segment accounted for more than half of the global cooling fabrics market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The cooling fabrics absorb the heat in the form of sweat from the human body and give a cooling effect to the person wearing it. This factor propels the growth of the segment. At the same time, the lifestyle segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.1% by 2027. Collaborations among major market players for superior technological advancements in lifestyle offerings are expected to fuel the segment growth.

𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠:

- Moisture Management: Many cooling fabrics are designed to wick moisture away from the body, allowing sweat to evaporate quickly and cool the skin.

- Phase-Change Materials (PCMs): PCMs absorb and release heat as they change from a solid to a liquid state and vice versa. They are often incorporated into fabrics to provide a consistent cooling effect.

- Microencapsulation: Microcapsules containing cooling agents are embedded in textiles. When the body heats up, these capsules release a cooling sensation.

North America held the largest share in 2019, generating more than two-fifths of the global cooling fabrics market. Increase in technological advancement, R&D investments, and the presence of a wide range of end-use application market propels the North America cooling fabrics market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027. The transitioning consumer trend toward fitness and health consciousness coupled with government support drives the market growth.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: The cooling fabrics industry has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the rising demand for comfortable and temperature-regulating clothing and products. Consumers are increasingly looking for innovative textiles that offer better thermal comfort.

𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: As with other industries, sustainability is becoming a more prominent consideration in the cooling fabrics sector. Companies are exploring eco-friendly and biodegradable materials to reduce the environmental impact of their products.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Many companies, ranging from textile manufacturers to startups, are competing in the cooling fabrics market. Established brands and emerging players are continually innovating to develop new materials and technologies to gain a competitive edge.

Increase in demand for sportswear and protective wear and growing popularity of cooling fabrics drive the global cooling fabrics market. On the other hand, high product cost restrains growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for medical and defense applications is expected to create new opportunities in the next few years.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Depending on the region and application, cooling fabrics may be subject to specific regulations and standards related to safety, performance, and labeling.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: Consumer awareness of the benefits of cooling fabrics has driven demand. Athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, and people living in warm climates are some of the primary target markets.

According to the report, the global cooling fabrics industry was estimated at $1.9 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $3.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

- Asahi Kasei Corporation

- Coolcore LLC

- Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd.

- Burlington

- Hexarmor

- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

- Polartec

- Nilit

- Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd.

