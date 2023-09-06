Submit Release
Catholic Charities Atlanta Names Four New Board Members

Our Board is comprised community leaders committed to providing strength, stability and self-reliance through supportive services for vulnerable populations in the greater Atlanta community”
— Vanessa Russell, CEO of Catholic Charities Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Catholic Charities Atlanta (CCA) is pleased to announce four new Board Members: George Koenig, Brian Monaghan, Chuck Ristau and Besty Palmer. “Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to providing strength, stability and self-reliance through supportive services for vulnerable populations in the greater Atlanta community” said Vanessa Russell CEO of Catholic Charities Atlanta. “We are excited and grateful to these community leaders for putting their talent, expertise, and energy to further CCA’s mission.”

George Koenig, founder of the Koenig Law Group, P.C. is a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.

Brian Monaghan is Executive Managing Director with Industrial Brokerage Services at Cushman & Wakefield. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

Chuck Ristau, a certified public accountant, is Chief Financial Officer at OneDigital. He is a graduate of the University of Dayton.

Betsy Palmer is the Chief Marketing Officer at Corebridge Financial. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia.

Catholic Charities Atlanta provides transformative services that empower families to overcome barriers and achieve self-sufficiency.

