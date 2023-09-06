Submit Release
Impact Hub Tbilisi launches EU-supported pre-accelerator programme for startupers

The Impact Hub Tbilisi has launched an intensive Startup Pre-accelerator programme, supported by the European Union.

The Startup Pre-accelerator supports early-stage tech startup founders, guiding them step by step through the most important stages from idea to founding a company.

During the three-month-long intensive course, the selected teams will improve their value propositions, streamline their operational and business models, elaborate communication plans and market entry strategies, create professional pitch decks and investment proposals and more.

The workshops/trainings take place three times a week in the evening with several professional coaches and experienced entrepreneurs. 

The programme is designed for employees, students and anyone else who wants to start a business. 

To apply, you need to be in a team of at least 2 founders and have a scalable business model (a technology-based or technology-enabled startup).

The deadline for applications is 24 September.

