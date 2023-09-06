Ukraine: Ministry of Education and Science looking for experts for EU-backed Reform Support Team

The Ukrainian Ministry of Education and Science has launched a call for a Project Manager on Donor Coordination Support within its Reform Support Team.

The Reform Support Team (RST) at the Ministry of Education and Science has been operational as of June 2019. It is a group of Ukrainian professionals (non-civil servants) funded on a temporary basis by the donors within the framework of Ukraine Reform Architecture (URA) Project, supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Only Ukrainian nationals are eligible to apply. This position requires full employment and physical presence at the office in Kyiv.

The deadline for applications is 17 September.

