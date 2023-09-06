Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,124 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: Ministry of Education and Science looking for experts for EU-backed Reform Support Team

The Ukrainian  Ministry of Education and Science has launched a call for a Project Manager on Donor Coordination Support within its Reform Support Team.

The Reform Support Team (RST) at the Ministry of Education and Science has been operational as of June 2019. It is a group of Ukrainian professionals (non-civil servants) funded on a temporary basis by the donors within the framework of Ukraine Reform Architecture (URA) Project, supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Only Ukrainian nationals are eligible to apply. This position requires full employment and physical presence at the office in Kyiv.

The deadline for applications is 17 September.

Find out more

Press release

Eligibility criteria

You just read:

Ukraine: Ministry of Education and Science looking for experts for EU-backed Reform Support Team

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more