Nuvectis Pharma to Host KOL Event to Discuss Its Two Precision Medicine Clinical-Stage Drug Candidates, NXP800 and NXP900

Virtual Event to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Fort Lee, NJ, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced it will host a virtual KOL event to discuss its two clinical-stage drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900, on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 10:00am ET. To register for the event, please click here .

The event will feature Bradley J. Monk, MD, FACS, FACOG (University of Arizona College of Medicine) and Ramez N. Eskander, MD (University of California San Diego) who will discuss the clinical development opportunity for NXP800 in ovarian cancer, and specifically in patients with platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, a patient population that is currently being enrolled into an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in which the safety and preliminary efficacy of NXP800 is being investigated, and Gordon Mills, MD, PhD (Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health & Science University) who will discuss the clinical development opportunities for NXP900 as the Phase 1a dose escalation study is about to commence.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Bradley J. Monk, MD, FACS, FACOG

Dr. Monk is a professor on the Clinical Scholar Track at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix and works at the Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center at HonorHealth, Scottsdale, AZ, where he is the Director and Principal Investigator of Community Research Development. Dr. Monk continues to practice medicine in metropolitan Phoenix. After graduating top of his class from the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson, AZ, Dr. Monk completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, LA. He was later appointed Director of Gynecologic Oncology at Texas Tech University Health Services Center. Following this, Dr. Monk furthered his experience in gynecological oncology in multiple roles including Director and Professor in the Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Creighton University School of Medicine at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix. Dr. Monk’s research interests include the prevention and treatment of gynecological cancers. He is an active scientist in the field and was the first to report the activity of anti-vascular growth factor therapy in ovarian cancer. In addition, Dr. Monk’s clinical trials in cervical cancer have defined the global standard of care in treating metastatic and recurrent disease. In recognition of his research in cervical cancer, Dr. Monk was awarded the Ernst Wertheim Award. Furthermore, Dr. Monk is on the Board of Directors and is Vice-President for the GOG Foundation (Gynecologic Oncology Group). He previously served as the Cervical Cancer Sub-Committee Chair for NRG Oncology for 11 years and was Chair of the Cervical Cancer Committee for the Gynecologic Cancer Intergroup. Dr. Monk is also a member of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology, International Gynecologic Cancer Society and American Society of Clinical Oncology. Many of Dr. Monk’s publications have led to US Food and Drug Administration approvals in ovarian, endometrial and cervical cancer and were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Overall, he has authored more than 390 peer-reviewed articles along with more than 35 book chapters, mostly addressing prevention and chemotherapy in gynecological malignancies and patient quality of life.

About Ramez N. Eskander, MD

Dr. Eskander is a Clinical Professor of Gynecologic Oncology at the UC San Diego Rebecca and John Moores NCI Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Eskander specializes in the management of female reproductive system cancers, including ovarian, uterine, cervical, vulvar and vaginal cancer. His expertise includes therapeutic procedures, precision medicine, biomarker directed therapy, and novel drug discovery. Dr. Eskander is an experienced clinical trialist, with over 10 years of experience in both the development of early and late-stage clinical trials, as well as the conduct and completion of gynecologic cancer studies. He aims to provide individuals with access to innovative medicines during their treatment, tailored to their specific disease and treatment setting. As a Clinical Professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, Dr. Eskander instructs medical students, residents and fellows at University of California San Diego, School of Medicine. His research focuses on immunotherapy, targeted therapies, novel drug combinations, epigenetics, and molecular diagnostics. Dr. Eskander has co-authored over 100 peer-reviewed articles, several book chapters and is the co-editor of Gynecologic Oncology: A Pocketbook. He speaks frequently at annual medical conferences and his work has been published in journals such as The New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Clinical Oncology, Nature Medicine, Clinical Cancer Research, JAMA Oncology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Gynecologic Oncology, among others. Dr. Eskander completed a fellowship in gynecologic oncology at UC Irvine School of Medicine and a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at UC San Diego School of Medicine, where he also earned his medical degree. He is a member of many professional organizations, including the Society of Gynecologic Oncology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the European Society of Medical Oncology, and the International Gynecologic Cancer Society, among others.

About Gordon B. Mills, MD, PhD

Dr. Mills is the Director of Precision Oncology, Director of SMMART trials, and holds the Wayne and Julie Drinkward Endowed Chair in Precision Oncology at the Knight Cancer Institute in Oregon. In these roles, he is responsible for the implementation of an integrated program of tumor analysis, decision-making and implementation of novel precision oncology trials. The key goal is to use serial tumor and liquid biopsies to evaluate and target adaptive responses in the tumor and the tumor ecosystem, including the immune system, in real time, to interdict cancer evolution. These lead to the concept of adapting patient therapy faster than the tumor can evolve. The overarching goal is to perform deep molecular analysis of each patient “to let the patient teach us what is important”. This process is facilitated by the implementation and integration of a comprehensive suite of high-throughput technologies including assessment of genomic aberrations, transcriptional profiles, functional proteomics and metabolomics, and drug screening using conventional and high content imaging systems. He has also implemented a comprehensive functional genomics program designed to distinguish “drivers” from “passengers”, with an emphasis on neomorphic aberrations and identifying their therapeutic liabilities. His laboratory studies have identified multiple novel drug combinations and have translated these to the clinic with a suite of clinical trials. Dr. Mills has published more than 1,000 papers and holds more than 20 patents. Dr. Mills has served as principal investigator or project investigator on many national peer-reviewed grants including NIH/NCI SPOREs and team grants (U01, U2C and U54), Stand Up To Cancer, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, and Komen Foundation grants. His efforts have been recognized in the Komen Foundation’s Brinker Award for Scientific Excellence, the Finneran Family Prize for Translational Research, the AACR Team Science Award, the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Career Award for Innovative Research and he has been elected to the AACR Academy. Dr. Mills has been very successful in supporting training, mentoring, and career development for young scientists including graduate students, fellows, and junior faculty. The majority of his trainees have developed successful research careers, rising through the ranks to full professor, department chairs, and institute directors. Based on this role, he has been nominated for and awarded multiple mentoring awards, including the Stand Up 2 Cancer Laura Ziskin Prize for Mentoring and the inaugural Waun Ki Hong award for mentorship. At the Knight Cancer Institute, Dr. Mills plays a major role in the mentoring, support and career develop for young scientists and, in particular, physician scientists. Dr. Mills also serves on the Nuvectis Pharma Scientific Advisory Board.

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial investigating its potential to treat platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the NXP800 development program in platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. NXP900 is a novel, small molecule SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor. The NXP900 IND has been cleared by the FDA and a Phase 1a dose escalation study is pending commencement.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," "set to," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results and timing of operations, including clinical trials, prospects, business strategy, and financial needs. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, assumptions, market and other conditions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the preclinical data generated to date for NXP800 and NXP900, the clinical expectations for NXP800, including the safety, tolerability and other observations from the NXP800 Phase 1a study and timing, and safety, tolerability and efficacy data from the NXP800 Phase 1b study, including statements regarding NXP800's potential ability to become a therapeutic option for the treatment of platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and potentially other cancer indications, and the timing for the commencement of and the clinical expectations for the Phase 1a study for NXP900. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, these risks are not exhaustive and new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact:

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

201-614-3151

rbentsur@nuvectis.com