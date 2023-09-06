Duos Technologies Group Appoints Power and Logistics Industry Executive Christopher King as Chief Commercial Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., a provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence that analyzes fast moving vehicles, today announced the appointment of Christopher King, energy and logistics industry veteran, as its new Chief Commercial Officer (“CCO”), effective August 30, 2023.







Mr. King joins Duos with over 20 years of operational and commercial leadership experience within the energy and supply chain sectors. Prior to joining Duos, he served in a series of progressive management roles within APR Energy (“APR”), a global fast track power company. During Mr. King’s time at APR, his responsibilities included: leading all power plant operations, which consisted of 16 sites around the world and over 500 employees; managing acquisition integrations of over $300 million in new projects; maintaining full P&L accountability for all operations; and building and heading up a team that closed over $1 billion in new revenue, asset sales, and contract extensions. Prior to his time at APR, Mr. King held several operational leadership roles at CEVA Logistics, including a role as Lean Six Sigma Leader in charge of designing and executing continuous improvement projects for CEVA operations across the world.

“On behalf of the Duos management team and Board, I would like to welcome Mr. King to our organization,” said Duos Chief Executive Officer Chuck Ferry. “I had the opportunity to work alongside Chris at APR Energy, so I’m well aware of his commercial contract knowledge and leadership abilities. His experience and extensive know-how make him a perfect fit for the CCO role, and he’ll be able to make an immediate impact on our commercial and technical delivery in support of current and prospective customers. Chris will be focused on building an intensified growth strategy and strengthening our technical strategic partners as we continue to expand on our offerings and move a higher percentage of our business to our recurring subscription model.”

