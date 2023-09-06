Insecticides Market | Revenue Analysis with Regional Demands and Future Growth Potential

Insecticides Market Research

The insecticides industry is a segment of the larger agrochemical industry that specializes in the production and distribution of chemical compounds

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Organophosphate insecticides hold nearly 30% market share in the global insecticides market by types. Organophosphate insecticides are widely used owing to their multiple applications such as fumigant, systemic or contact insecticide. Many large-sized companies such as DOW, Syngenta, and BASF manufacture Organophosphate insecticides via trade names - Lorsban, Dursban, Curacron and others. The high demand and ready availability are the factors driving the consumption of the Organophosphate insecticides globally.

The insecticides industry is a segment of the larger agrochemical industry that specializes in the production and distribution of chemical compounds designed to control or eliminate insects that pose threats to crops, livestock, and public health. Insecticides are used in agriculture, forestry, public health, and residential settings to manage pest populations. These chemicals work by disrupting the nervous systems, growth, or reproductive processes of insects.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬: There are several types of insecticides, including organophosphates, pyrethroids, neonicotinoids, carbamates, and biological insecticides. Each type has its own mode of action and target pests.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞: The global insecticides market is substantial, driven by the need to protect agricultural crops from insect damage. Market size and growth depend on factors such as weather conditions, pest prevalence, and regulatory changes.

Namely Synthetic Pyrethroid insecticide is also widely used, as it is a broad-spectrum insecticide, stable under direct exposure to sunlight and requires minimum usage to control insects. These benefits are cumulatively adding to the growth/consumption of Synthetic Pyrethroid insecticides. The global insecticides market, however, faces many restraints; for instance, environmental and health-related regulations.

𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐬𝐞: The agricultural sector is the largest consumer of insecticides. Farmers use insecticides to protect crops from pests like aphids, caterpillars, and beetles, which can damage or destroy crops.

𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡: Insecticides are also used in public health efforts to control disease vectors like mosquitoes (which carry diseases such as malaria and Zika virus) and ticks (which can transmit Lyme disease).

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐬𝐞: Insecticides are commonly used in homes, gardens, and commercial establishments to manage pests like ants, cockroaches, and termites.

Cereals & Grains is the principal crop type category, which leads in insecticide consumption (both in terms of value and volume) through 2020. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the dominant market with nearly 40% market share, as cereals and grains' production is significantly high in countries such as China and India.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬: The insecticides industry has faced scrutiny and regulation due to concerns about the environmental impact of these chemicals. Some insecticides have been associated with negative effects on non-target organisms, including pollinators like bees, and there have been concerns about pesticide residue in food.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲: Governments around the world regulate the production, sale, and use of insecticides to ensure their safe and responsible application. This includes setting maximum residue limits (MRLs) for pesticide residues in food.

The global insecticides market, however, faces many restraints; for instance, environmental and health-related regulations. Recently, i.e., in September 2014, a new regulation banned the production of Chlorpyrifos insecticide as it was found to be harmful to children. Regulatory control on synthetic insecticides is paving the way of increased usage of bio insecticides in agriculture.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Ongoing research and development efforts aim to develop safer and more environmentally friendly insecticides, as well as alternative pest management methods like integrated pest management (IPM) and biological control.

𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: There is growing interest in sustainable and eco-friendly pest management practices to reduce the reliance on chemical insecticides. This includes the use of natural predators, crop rotation, and the development of pest-resistant crop varieties.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Insecticides Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013 - 2020", the global Market is expected to garner $16.7 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2014 to 2020. The Asia-Pacific regional market held over 44% of the total global insecticides' market in terms of value in the year 2013.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: The insecticides industry includes several major global players like Bayer, Syngenta, BASF, Corteva Agriscience, and FMC Corporation, along with numerous smaller companies and manufacturers.

Companies operating in this market focus on product launches as part of their growth strategy; for instance, in the U.S., DOW Agroscience and Bayer Cropscience launched new insecticides, namely, Sequoia, Closerand Sivanto. Key companies profiled in the report are BASF, Bayer AG, DOW Agriscience LLC, Syngenta AG, Cheminova A/S, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Nufarm Ltd, E.I Du Pont de Numerous and Company and Monsanto.

