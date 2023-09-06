Freestar Announces its First Chief Revenue Officer

Industry Veteran Heather Carver Named CRO

PHOENIX, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestar , the leading monetization partner for content publishers, e-commerce sites, and app developers, announced today that it has hired ad tech veteran Heather Carver as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer. Carver will oversee the company’s revenue functions, including new publisher business development, existing publisher revenue, yield management, and demand partnerships. Carver brings nearly two decades of experience in digital advertising, having held key positions at Amazon, Magnite, and Match Group.

“I am truly excited to join a company that lives by its ‘publisher first’ mantra, delivering best-in-class monetization technology and unmatched customer service,” said Carver. “I am eager to work with the talented team at Freestar to continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our current and future customers in all aspects of their publishing businesses. This position is a perfect blend of my publisher and ad technology experiences, and I feel humbled that Freestar has selected me to help lead its next chapter of growth. I greatly look forward to leveraging my experience to further elevate an already exceptional team.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Heather to the team as our Chief Revenue Officer. Her appointment underscores our commitment to providing exceptional service to our publishers, expanding our reach, and furthering our leadership position in the industry," added Freestar CEO Kurt Donnell. “Heather's wealth of experience, extensive industry knowledge, and proven leadership make her the perfect person for this role, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her join us."

Carver will make her first industry appearance on stage as a keynote speaker at the Prebid Summit on October 23rd in New York, NY.

For more information on working with Freestar, please visit Freestar.com or email marketing@freestar.com .

About Freestar

In an ever-changing industry full of buzzwords and empty promises, Freestar was founded to simplify the challenges of monetizing websites and apps. Leveraging the ideal mix of programmatic header bidding, private marketplace deals, and a unified analytics platform, Freestar’s team of monetization experts help publishers, e-commerce sites and apps unleash their true revenue potential. Freestar’s ever-expanding family of publisher and app developer partners reach over 70% of all U.S. internet users each month and provide unique opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audiences efficiently at scale. For more information, visit www.freestar.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Goveo

VP, PR Freestar

lauren.goveo@freestar.com

602.320.5613